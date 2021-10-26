In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 October 2021 10:29 am / 2 comments

The third-generation Honda HR-V was first revealed in February this year and has since gone on sale in markets like Japan and Europe. Before 2021 comes to a close, the B-segment crossover will reportedly make its launch debut in Thailand in early November, according to Headlightmag.

Honda Thailand has yet to provide an official launch date, but in the past weeks, camouflaged units of the latest HR-V have been sighted in the country. This, along with claims that sales personnel are being trained with the new model, are deemed as signs that a launch will take place within the mentioned timeframe.

A November introduction would be timely, as the model can then be put on display at the Thailand International Motor Expo, with the 38th edition of the show set to take place in early December. A launch at the event is also another possibility, although this wasn’t mentioned in the source report.

In Japan, the HR-V (known as the Vezel there) is offered with two powertrains, with the first being a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine that provides 118 PS and 142 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a CVT, with front- and all-wheel drive available.

The other option is the e:HEV hybrid, which features a front electric motor rated at 131 PS and 253 Nm. A 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine (106 PS and 127 Nm) acts as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, juicing up a lithium-ion battery that powers the propulsion motor – all-wheel drive is an option too.

There are three interchangeable drive modes, automatically selected for the situation. From a rest, the HR-V pulls off in electric mode, seamlessly changing to hybrid mode when the engine is under high-torque demand, with the petrol engine going solo using a lock-up clutch when driving at higher, more constant speeds.

Both powertrains could be offered with the Thailand-market HR-V to help bolster the local hybrid line-up that currently includes the Accord, City Hatchback and City. Other details like equipment and available trim levels will only be known when the crossover is launched.

The second-generation HR-V still on sale comes in three variants, with prices starting at 949,000 baht (RM119,034) and peaking at 1.119 million baht (RM140,358). While Thailand will reportedly welcome the new HR-V soon, it’ll likely take a bit longer for us here in Malaysia, as Honda Malaysia is currently focused on introducing the City Hatchback.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V (Europe market)