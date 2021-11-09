In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 November 2021 3:26 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) opened order books for the new 2022 Honda City Hatchback this morning, and released some official details along with that announcement. As expected, a 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol version (121 PS/145 Nm) will be available for the Jazz replacement model, along with the top spec e:HEV hybrid (109 PS/253 Nm) that starred in all previous teasers.

Like the City sedan, the hatch version’s e:HEV variant is the only one that gets the sportier RS trim, which includes a gloss black front grille and “eyebrows”, black honeycomb mesh, carbon-pattern trim on the front lip and sportier “toothed” front fog lamp garnish and RS badges.

The RS and V variants (latter is the top petrol grade) get LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, LED tail lights and 16-inch wheels.

The video also shows the V, the first time we’re seeing a Malaysia-spec non-hybrid City Hatchback. Like a sedan City V without the RS kit, it sports a chrome grille and bright single-tone multi-spoke alloys. The V’s rear bumper lacks the black two-part “diffuser” trim seen on the RS, and an “i-VTEC” rear badge takes the place of “e:HEV”.

Other announced features include the practical four-mode “Ultra Seats” made famous by the Jazz (rear seat base can be flipped up to fit tall items), remote engine start and climate pre-conditioning (RS and V only), rear air vents, electric parking brake (RS only), Honda LaneWatch (RS and V) as well as Honda Sensing. Here, the ADAS pack is reserved for the RS. Over in the sedan camp, HM introduced the V Sensing last week, the only way to get the safety kit without going hybrid.

Like in the sedan, Sensing includes adaptive cruise control (without low speed follow), collision mitigation braking system (AEB), forward collision warning, lane keep assist system, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, and auto high beam.

On to the video. HM’s product videos are always entertaining, because there are always cameos from the other brand. Of course, the Honda beats all comers, superhero style. Instead of us pointing out which competitor models are involved here, go on and play spot the Toyota.

The clip shows a bunch of young friends going on camping trip, and how all the City Hatchback’s features fit into everyday life. The highlighted unique selling points are remote engine start (with climate pre-conditioning), Ultra Seats, Honda LaneWatch (video feed pitted against blind spot warning lamp), the 1.5L i-MMD hybrid powertrain with 253 Nm of torque, rear air con vents (unique for a compact hatch), Honda Sensing and the electronic parking brake.

Not explicitly mentioned via supers, but shown, are things like the touchscreen head unit, which has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, as is the norm for Honda; the rear LED signatures; the spacious rear boot and auto brake hold. Look out for the “Hatch Matters” scenes for rival brand comparisons. “Y stay average? Step up your game,” the social media caption reads, an obvious reference to the “Y” UMW Toyota uses for Yaris marketing.

More on the City Hatchback here – what do you think of this Yaris rival? There’s also the small matter of the impending Myvi facelift, which is going up in both tech and price.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda City Hatchback official images, Malaysia spec