In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2023 3:12 pm / 0 comments

Honda has teased a new SUV that will make its global debut in India on June 6, 2023. Called the Elevate, the upcoming model will compete in the compact segment against cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Volkswagen Taigun.

Aside from the name, Honda also noted the Elevate was developed as a global model and India will be the first market to get it. Technical details were not provided, but based on the competition, the Elevate is expected to measure around 4.2 and 4.3 metres in length.

Referring to an Autocar India report, the upcoming SUV is said to use the same platform as the fifth-generation City. The powertrain will also be shared, with the Elevate likely to use the City’s 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit, paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT. There will be no diesel engine available for the SUV, but a petrol hybrid option is rumoured to be added following the initial launch.

As for the design, spyshots indicate the Elevate will feature sharp headlamps and wraparound taillights to go along with muscular wheel arches and obligatory body cladding. An upright front end and generous ground clearance were also highlighted.

Meanwhile, India Today reports available equipment for the Elevate will include LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, a powered sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning, a wireless charger, ventilated seats and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

The Elevate will be an important model for Honda in India, which currently only has the Amaze and City in its line-up. Given the popularity of SUVs, and with the departure of the WR-V, having an entry in the compact SUV segment is vital for Honda Cars India.