BMW i7 eDrive50 introduced – new entry-level single-motor RWD variant with 455 PS, up to 611 km range

In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2023 9:59 am / 0 comments

BMW has expanded the i7 line-up to include a third variant – the eDrive50 – which joins the existing xDrive60 and M70 xDrive. Available from July 2023, the i7 eDrive50 will be the new entry level option that comes with rear-wheel drive and a WLTP range of between 575-611 km.

In its release, the German carmaker did not reveal the energy capacity of the eDrive50’s battery pack and charging times, but it did quote an electric power consumption of between 19.1-20.3 kWh/100 km. It should be noted that despite the absence of a front electric motor, the eDrive50 does not provide more range than the xDrive60 which is all-wheel drive.

For context, the xDrive60 offers a range of between 591 to 625 km, while the M70 xDrive provides between 488 to 560 km – both come with a 101.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

What is definite is the eDrive50 is the least powerful i7 that customers can buy, as its rear-mounted electric motor is rated at 455 PS (449 hp or 335 kW) and 650 Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 205 km/h.

The xDrive60 has two electric motors that serve up a total system output of 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 745 Nm, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and top speed of 240 km/h. Meanwhile, the range-topping M70 xDrive’s all-wheel drive powertrain serves up 660 PS (650 hp or 485 kW) and 1,050 Nm (1,100 Nm in boost mode) for a century sprint time of 3.7 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h.