Stellantis coming to Malaysia – list of Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel models already seen testing locally

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / November 23 2023 7:25 pm

With yesterday’s announcement that Stellantis will be establishing a new national sales company (NSC) in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2024, the automotive group will be directly managing sales and distribution of its brands in Malaysia.

Its arrival means the taking over of sales and distribution of Peugeot vehicles in Malaysia, though current distributor Bermaz will continue to work with Stellantis for vehicle sales through its own network, Stellantis said in its statement. With more brands also come more vehicle models, and several from brands within Stellantis have previously been sighted on road tests in Malaysia.

Here are the vehicles from Stellantis brands sighted on testing Malaysian roads, so far:

Peugeot 408

Sighted locally in June this year, the third-generation Peugeot 408 is a radical departure from its predecessor, not least in its transformation into a fastback crossover. On sale in Thailand as a plug-in hybrid, the boldly styled PHEV packs a 180 PS/250 Nm 1.6L turbo petrol mated to a 110 PS/320 Nm for a total of 225 PS and 360 Nm, and is capable of 63 km in pure EV running.

Peugeot e-2008 EV

The Peugeot e-2008 EV was previewed in Malaysia earlier in May, having made its global debut in 2019. A front-mounted motor outputs 136 PS and 260 Nm of torque, juiced from a battery with 50 kWh capacity (46.2 kWh nett) that yields up to 320 km of range on the WLTP test protocol. The e-2008 was rumoured to go on sale last year through current brand custodian Bermaz, but has yet to do so.

Peugeot e-2008 previewed in Malaysia

Peugeot Landtrek CKD

The Peugeot Landtrek double-cab pick-up truck arrived in Malaysia in March this year, going on sale as a fully imported (CBU) product in a single variant at RM120k. A locally assembled (CKD) version is due with upgraded suspension, though no further details were given.

Peugeot Landtrek, fully imported CBU

Peugeot 308

Sighted in Malaysia last May, the third-generation Peugeot 308 got bold new styling and was seen locally in LHD guise – not that it stopped netizens mistaking it for something else entirely. Globally, the 308 gets two PHEV powertrains – 180 PS and 225 PS versions with up to 60 km of EV range – and its EMP2 platform allows for a full BEV version.

Peugeot 508

The second-generation Peugeot 508 was sighted twice locally, both times in 2021, after initially being announced by previous brand custodian Nasim for a 2019 arrival. Two 1.6L turbo PureTech engines are offered globally, in 180 PS and 225 PS states of tune, along with four diesel options based on the 1.5L and 2.0L BlueHDi powertrains.

DS3 Crossback

The DS3 Crossback was sighted in Malaysia on several occasions in 2021, most recently reported in November of that year. Depending on markets, the compact crossover is sold with 1.2L PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine in 100 PS, 130 PS and 155 PS states of tune, along with a 1.5L BlueHDi diesel in 100 PS and 130 PS forms. There is also an E-Tense EV with 136 PS and 260 Nm and FWD, powered by a 50 kWh battery.

Opel Mokka

Also sighted running road tests in Malaysia in 2021 was the second-generation Opel Mokka, which was sighted in tandem with the Citroën C4 (more on that next). The Mokka brings a fully electric Mokka-e for the first time, and like some of the other EVs within the group, outputs 136 PS and 260 Nm from a front-drive motor. Its 50 kWh battery offers up to 320 km of range, and supports 100 kW DC charging for a 80% charge in 30 minutes.

Citroën C4

Like the second-generation Mokka, the Citroën C4 has a full BEV version, called the ë-C4, and similarly packs a 136 PS/260 Nm motor fed from a 50 kWh battery. The ë-C4 gets slightly more range at 350 km, and like the Mokka, is also offered in other markets with the 1.2L PureTech petrol engine and 1.5L BlueHDi turbodiesel, each in varying states of tune.

Citroën C3

Placed below the C4 in the Citroën pecking order, naturally is the C3, which was sighted locally in October 2021. While the C4 measures 4,360 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,525 mm tall with a 2,670 mm wheelbase, the C3 spans 2,540 mm between the axles. Its sighting at the time as a RHD car wearing local trade plates suggest locally assembled status, though that will have to be confirmed in due course.

DS4

The DS brand denotes the premium arm of Citroën, where in previous guise the DS nomenclature was a model name under Citroën itself such as with the Citroën DS4. This, the second-generation car wears standalone DS branding – as does its larger DS9 sibling – and the latest DS4 was most recently sighted in May this year. Globally, powertrains are par for the Stellantis course, with 1.6L petrol and 1.5L BlueHDi diesels, as well as a 225 PS E-Tense PHEV with 50 km of battery range.

DS9

Also sighted locally, from the DS arm is the DS9, which, like the DS4 rides on the EMP2 platform, albeit being larger car at 4.93 metres long and 1.85 metres wide, as befits its flagship status. Three 1.6L PureTech petrol-based powertrains are available for the DS9, topped by the PureTech E-Tense 4×4 Automatic variant that is essentially the 360 PS/520 Nm powertrain of the Peugeot 508 PSE.

Opel Vivaro-e

There is commercial vehicle representation here among the Stellantis test vehicles, too, in the form of the Opel Vivaro-e that was sighted in January last year. As with the other BEVs in the Stellantis stable, the Vivaro-e packs a 136 PS/260 Nm e-motor fed by a 50 kWh battery for 200 km of range, there is also a 70 kWh battery pack that yields up to 300 km for the commercial van.

Opel Vivaro-e in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.