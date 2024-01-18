Mazda Spirit Racing launched – new sub-brand debuts with two concepts; reincarnation of Mazdaspeed?

Mazda Spirit Racing launched – new sub-brand debuts with two concepts; reincarnation of Mazdaspeed?

At this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Mazda Spirit Racing was announced as the Japanese carmaker’s new sub-brand that is focused on performance. It sure does sound like Mazdaspeed reincarnated, don’t you think?

To go along with the announcement, the company exhibited two concepts and said it will offer cars that are part of the Mazda Spirit Racing collection in the future. We’re assuming these will include production versions of the concepts presented that are said to draw inspiration from Mazda’s involvement in the Super Taikyu endurance race series.

One of the concepts is based on the MX-5 and is called the Mazda Spirit Racing RS, which features a grey exterior paint finish and stripes that start from the mid-point of the bonnet and end at the boot. Other changes include ‘Mazda Spirit Racing’ decals on the body, an aero kit, upgraded brakes, a lower ride height, new wheels and tyres as well as a tweaked suspension setup. Inside, the roadster gets Recaro bucket seats with racing harnesses and an Alcantara steering wheel.

As for the other concept, it is referred to as the Mazda Spirit Racing 3 and receives similar changes as the roadster, although its front splitter has additional vertical connectors and there’s a big wing at the rear. One thing worth pointing out is the Spirit Racing logo on the rear and wheel caps of the hatchback and roadster, which was trademarked back in 2021.

While these improvements are certainly nice, Mazda has not revealed if these concepts get a boost in terms of engine power. The company says these are “currently under development with the aim of being a car that can be fun to drive from the city to the circuit.”

