2024 Mazda MX-5 facelift on display – new lights, DSC-Track, ACC, 8.8-inch display; 1.5L gets more power

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / October 27 2023 9:32 am

The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 recently received a facelift and is currently on display at the Japan Mobility Show, which is also where the carmaker unveiled the striking Iconic SP concept. The convertible sports car has been around since 2014 and got two updates previously, with the first being in 2018 and the other in 2021.

The latest update brings with it a slight nip and tuck, most of which involve the car’s exterior lighting. At the front, there are new LED headlamps which now integrate the daytime running lights, while the taillights in the rear feature a more expressive light signature. New wheel designs and an Aero Grey Metallic exterior paint finish have also been added to the catalogue.

The front grille also gets a slight revision to fit a radar sensor that is meant for the Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) – also known as adaptive cruise control. The improved suite of driver assistance systems also includes Smart Brake Support [Rear Cross] (SBS-RC), which is essentially autonomous emergency braking while reversing at speeds of up to 15 km/h or less.

On the inside, the previous infotainment screen has been replaced with a larger 8.8-inch unit. This is joined by a slightly revised instrument cluster, new USB-C ports, a frameless rear-view mirror as well as new upholstery options. Japan gets a new S Leather Package V Selection variant that comes with a tan interior and beige folding soft top. On that mention, the MX-5 continues to be offered with folding soft top or hardtop, the latter referred to as the RF (Retractable Fastback).

In terms of mechanical changes, the manual transmission-version of the MX-5 gets an asymmetric limited-slip differential with an increased limiting force while decelerating for improved stability. Manual variants also gain DSC-Track, which is a new mode for the dynamic stability control that provides the driver with more freedom by reducing intervention. The electric power steering of the MX-5 gets further refinement too for a lighter and more accurate steering feel, applicable to all variants.

As for engine options, the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine gets a power increase of 4 PS (4 hp or 3 kW) to reach 135 PS (133 hp or 99 kW) and 150 Nm of torque. The 2.0 litre NA inline-four is unchanged at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 205 Nm – both engines are available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.