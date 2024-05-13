Next-gen Mazda CX-5 to get in-house developed hybrid tech – brand to launch dedicated EV platform in 2027

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / May 13 2024 4:10 pm

The next-generation Mazda CX-5 has been confirmed and will keep its name (there were rumours the SUV would be renamed to the CX-40) as well as use hybrid technology developed in-house, the carmaker revealed in its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. This is just one of a few initiatives that the company is planning as part of its electrification strategy, as revealed in a presentation document.

In said document, Mazda said that it has a “plan to equip next CX-5 with a Mazda-developed hybrid engine.” This will form a line-up of products leveraging multi-electrification technology, which currently includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the its Large Product group that includes the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

The current, second-generation CX-5 is currently offered with mild hybrid technology branded M Hybrid which uses a belt-driven integrated starter generator (ISG) and lithium-ion battery to assist the engine. However, this system cannot be driven on electric power alone, unlike full hybrids like those from Toyota and Honda.

The CX-50 will also be offered with hybrid power in the United States in the second half of 2024, although this will use technology developed by Toyota, which is already being sold in China since last April.

Mazda also said it has launched its electrification business division called e-Mazda and plans to introduce a battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on its first BEV-dedicated platform in 2027. No details were provided in the presentation on either the next-generation CX-5 hybrid or BEV.

