Honda Accord deliveries hit 15 million units in the US – nameplate celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 30 2026 4:54 pm

The Honda Accord’s time in Malaysia may have come to an end but the model still commands an audience in overseas markets, particularly in the United States. Over there, sales of the Accord recently breached 15 million units as of June 29, 2026, making it the best-selling car over the past 50 years based on cumulative light vehicle sales data by Wards Intelligence.

The milestone vehicle is a 2026 Accord Sport-L Hybrid, which was purchased by 26-year-old insurance agent Andrea from Norm Reeves Honda in Cerritos, California. Her new Accord replaces a beloved 2017 Accord Sport that was passed down by her father, whose first vehicle purchase in 1997 was also an Accord.

Andrea’s family clearly has an affinity of the Accord, as her younger sister Alondra also purchased the same variant from the same dealership that day, albeit in different colour. With this, the 24-year-old became the proud of owner of 15,000,001st Accord sold in America.

If you didn’t know, the Accord, which spans 11 generations, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The model holds a special place in the US since it was introduced there in 1976, first arriving as an import before local production began at Honda’s Marysville plant in Ohio. The first US-built Accord rolled off the line in 1982 and the plant has produced over 13 million units since then.

In Malaysia, the final Accord to be locally assembled (CKD) and sold was the tenth-generation model. The 11th-generation Accord that came next made its debut in November 2022 but that never came our way, although it is offered in neighbouring Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

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