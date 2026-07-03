2026 Honda Civic e:HEV in Thailand in July – S+ Shift simulated gearshifts, coming to Malaysia soon?

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 3 2026 3:08 pm

Introduced in Japan just last month, the updated 2026 Honda Civic is set to go on sale in Thailand this month, according to Autolifethailand. The revision is expected to introduce the S+ Shift function for the e:HEV hybrid model, simulating a conventional multi-speed transmission.

This feature, first seen on the Prelude coupé, enables drivers to row the “gears” of an eight-speed gearbox, despite the car being directly driven by an electric motor and a single-speed transmission (as before, the petrol engine can clutch in to power the car at higher speeds). The system is a development of the Linear Shift Control already found on regular e:HEV models, which varies the engine speed to match throttle inputs – except now there are actual stepped “shifts”, as well as metal paddle shifters for better control.

Beyond this new feature, there are no changes to the powertrain, which continues to centre around an electric motor producing 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque. This is juiced by a 2.0 litre direct-injected four-cylinder engine with 141 PS at 6,000 rpm and 182 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, and when clutched in it helps deliver a total system output of 203 PS.

In Japan – where the car is only sold as a hatch – the S+ Shift system is only offered on the new e:HEV RS model, which joins the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo petrol variant with a six-speed manual gearbox. Both come with bespoke suspension tuning, but only the hybrid gains the Prelude’s flat-bottomed steering wheel with an Alcantara 12 o’clock marker, along with 18-inch Berlina Black twin-spoke alloy wheels from the US-market Si.

We should also point out that the Japanese-market e:HEV also comes with the Prelude’s push-button gear selector, whereas Southeast Asia gets a conventional lever. It remains to be seen if the updated Thai car will get the new shifter and the other RS-specific tweaks.

The S+ Shift system should coincide with wider upgrades coming to the ASEAN Civic lineup, including a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert to replace the much-maligned LaneWatch camera, as well as a 360-degree camera setup. This would actually be the second update for the C-segment sedan in Thailand in 2026, as the range went full hybrid earlier in the year, ditching the turbo petrol mill entirely.

Closer to home, the updated Civic should be launched in Malaysia later this year, as part of the six new or updated cars Honda Malaysia promised at the start of the year. As per the CR-V, expect a lower-priced e:HEV model to join the expensive RS, but the VTEC Turbo models will almost certainly remain due to their continued popularity.

GALLERY: 2026 Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hatchback in Japan

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