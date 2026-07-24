Proton Savvy Sedan rendered by Theophilus Chin again, 20 years after first appearing on paultan.org

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 24 July 2026 2:10 pm

Many a visual rendering have emerged from Theophilus Chin, who in recent years has been known for his work on producing visual renditions of alternate forms of cars that already exist.

The first instance of his work published here on paultan.org was the Proton Savvy, of which Theo rendered a sedan version of the hatchback, and today is in fact 20 years to the day his work was first featured on this site.

To mark the occasion, the visual rendering whiz has given the Savvy sedan another go with different perspectives, here offering front and rear three-quarter views of the rendered car. This follows the side profile view of his renditions in 2006.

The pre-facelift Savvy is the version used for this rendition, identifiable by the horizontal slats within its front grille, whereas the facelifted Savvy which was launched in 2007 employs a hexagonal mesh for both upper and lower front inlets.

For the sedan form, the revisions are focused on the rear end of the Savvy. Here, Theo has adapted the rear section of the 2025 Honda Amaze, relocating the licence plate from the Honda’s original position in line with the tail lamps, downwards to the bumper. Theo has also retained the single, central exhaust outlet for this sedan rendition, as on the hatchback.

What do you think of Theophilus Chin’s latest take on a three-box version of the Proton Savvy, 20 years on from his original rendition?

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.