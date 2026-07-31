Solarky Sun V on display in Indonesia – small city EV with solar panels; 20 PS, up to 200 km range; RM37k est

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 31 July 2026 12:21 pm

This is the Solarky Sun V, a pint-sized electric vehicle (EV) that is currently on display at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. A product of Solarky Mobility Technologies, which is headquartered in Wuxi, China, the Sun V serves a mobility solution for dense urban environments with its compact dimensions and modest powertrain.

Key specifications include a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack that operates on 76.8 volts and has an energy capacity of 10.2 kWh. This is good for up to around 150 km of range, although it isn’t stated which test cycle the figure is based on. The battery powers an electric motor driving the rear wheels that is rated at just 20 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) and 85 Nm of torque, with the top speed being just 80 km/h.

In terms of charging, the Sun V only accepts a maximum AC power of 1.35 kW via a GB/T plug, with a full charge taking between seven to eight hours. As an alternative, the Solarky EV also comes with an extendable solar panel on its roof that that company says can charge the battery enough for an additional 50 km of range, effectively increasing the total to 200 km.

The concept of putting solar panels on the roof of a car isn’t new among carmakers. Toyota did it with the older and current Prius, while Nissan has demonstrated the technology with the Ariya as well as its Sakura kei car.

It is essentially free charging powered by the sun, and the Sun V’s solar panels can output as much as 300 watts each. There are two of them on the roof, one of which slides out at the touch of a button to increase the surface area exposed to the sun from 1.6 to 3.2 square metres when parked to maximise the amount of power generated.

According to Solarky, the Sun V uses aluminium for most of its structure and has an unladen weight of 660 kg. Measuring, 3,150 mm long, 1,491 mm wide, 1,700 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,070 mm, it makes the Perodua Axia look massive and the Kancil gargantuan by comparison. Other key figures include a turning radius of just 4.75 metres, a ground clearance of 190 mm and an approach angle of 22 degrees.

The general design is reminiscent of the Wuling Aira EV, albeit a lot boxier and rugged-looking, the latter exemplified by the black cladding and cute “utility box” on the side-hinged tailgate – there are also two less doors. Inside, the four-seat interior sticks to the basics with manual air-conditioning, leatherette upholstery, a touchscreen head unit and power windows.

The company responsible for bringing the Sun V to Indonesia is PT Mobil Anak Bangsa, which is offering the EV with either a white, purple or black exterior finish, the last of which gets a contrasting yellow roof and A-pillars. Indicative pricing is around 165 million rupiah (RM37k), putting it right in the crosshairs of the Wuling mentioned earlier.