Jetour T2 Dark Warrior Limited Edition launched – just 69 units; celebrates Malaysia’s 69th Merdeka; from RM168k

In Cars, Jetour, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 21 August 2026 2:11 pm

To celebrate Malaysia turning 69 this Merdeka, Jetour Malaysia has introduced the new T2 Dark Warrior Limited Edition, which will be limited to just 69 units. Priced at RM167,600, the special edition is RM10,800 more than a regular T2 at RM156,800 – these figures are before on-the-road costs and insurance.

For the premium, the T2 Dark Warrior Limited Edition sports unique visual touches to set it apart on the road. These include an exclusive matte black exterior (the only available colour option) that is joined by red brake callipers along with roof rails as well as a rear Jetour logo and emblem in black.

Included in the asking price is the Dark Warrior package worth RM10,800 that adds to the SUV’s already rugged look by introducing a more robust-looking front grille and guard rail at the front. There’s also the Jetour script in stealthy black on the bonnet, while other accessories include a roof rack, modular side ladder and a side hanging plate.

Mechanically, it’s the same 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 375 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm, with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system getting power to the ground.

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The rest of the kit list is identical to a standard T2 as well, with automatic LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, seven drive modes, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 12-speaker Sony sound system and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Like the normal T2, the Dark Warrior Limited Edition comes with five times free service (labour and parts) on top of a seven-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty and 10-year/1,000,000-km powertrain warranty.

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