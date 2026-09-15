JPJ special number plate sales: RM46 million collected in 2024, RM63 million in 2025, RM36.6 mil so far this year

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 15 September 2026 10:10 am

At yesterday’s launch of the new ‘H’ number plate series, the road transport department (JPJ) revealed that it has collected around RM36.6 million from the sales of special number plate series so far this year. These include the ‘FH’, ‘P_P’ and ‘V_MY’ series, which were introduced in January, April, and June, respectively.

In 2025, total revenue from the sales of special number plates series like ‘VIPS’, ‘SIS’, ‘A_A’, ‘GM’, ‘FG’ and ‘ANSARA’ amounted to nearly RM63 million. Meanwhile, it was less lucrative for the department in 2024, as sales proceeds amounted to just under RM46 million for the ‘GOLD’, ‘FFF’, ‘EV’, ‘PETRA’ and ‘MADANI’ series.

As previously reported, 50% of the net proceeds from the sales of these special plate series are allocated to the transport ministry for initiatives benefiting underprivileged groups. These include programmes such MyLesen, FLYsiswa as well as free motorcycle helmet exchanges.