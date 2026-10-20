ACE 2026: Jetour T1 offers RM2,000 off 1.5 2WD as well as 2.0 XWD, stand chance to win merch worth RM2,000

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 20 October 2026 3:39 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back for 2026! If seriously irresistible deals on wheels make you squeal, you simply need to be at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1.

Find the T2 a tad too boxy and butch? Here’s something a little more urban and softer-edged – the Jetour T1. Jetour Malaysia is offering RM2,000 off both the 1.5 2WD and 2.0 XWD variants, which would mean you pay RM127,800 and RM144,800 respectively.

Need more reasons to get your John Hancock on the dotted line? Book a Jetour T1 at ACE 2026 and you’ll take home a RM300 shopping voucher as well as stand a chance to win Jetour Life merchandise worth RM2,000, as long as your vehicle is registered before 2026 ends. Do we have a deal?

The show will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite. Be there or be square!