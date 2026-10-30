In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 30 October 2026 8:24 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, opens this weekend, on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) in Setia Alam. Entry is free.

Twenty-one brands will be at the show with event deals on cars, EVs and motorcycles, and buyers who book at ACE also get rewards from us on top of those deals. Last year, more than 800 buyers took home deals on cars at ACE 2025.

This is our full guide to the show. It covers our vouchers and lucky draw, the Petronas Primax giveaways, the JPJ Mobile counter, what our co-sponsors are offering and every brand deal announced so far, from Audi to Zeekr.

When and where

ACE 2026 is open from 9am to 7pm on both days, in Halls 1 and 2 of SCCC, No. 1, Jalan Setia Dagang AG U13/AG, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor.

There’s visitor parking right in front of the exhibition hall, and Car Park A is about three minutes’ walk away.

RM3,000 in vouchers for the first 200 bookings

The first 200 new car bookings at the show each get the ACE goodie bag, which holds six vouchers worth RM500 each:

RM500 for V-Kool window film

RM500 for Dodo car mats

RM500 for DK Schweizer premium leather upholstery

RM500 for The Carage’s self-healing liquid protection film service

RM500 for a Harman Kardon sound system package

RM500 for car detailing by Kuzig Glanz Detailing

The vouchers are only for bookings made at ACE on October 31 and November 1, and both private and company registrations qualify. There are only 200 goodie bags, so it pays to come early.

RM57,000 lucky draw

Every confirmed booking at the show also goes into the ACE 2026 lucky draw, which has 14 prizes worth RM57,000 in total:

Grand prize: a holiday package worth RM10,000 for the winner and a partner, covering travel tickets and accommodation

Three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar, worth RM4,000 each

Five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades, worth RM4,000 each

Five smartphones, worth RM3,000 each

The draw takes place after the event, so the winners won’t be picked at the show, and it’s for new car purchases only. To be eligible for the holiday and the smartphones, your booking has to get loan approval from a preferred bank, and the dealer has to deliver the car before January 31, 2027. These two prizes are handed over after the car is delivered.

Prizes and gifts can’t be exchanged, and terms and conditions apply. There’s more on both in our vouchers and lucky draw story.

Petronas Primax giveaways at 12pm and 3.30pm

Title partner Petronas Primax will host giveaway sessions at its booth twice a day, at 12pm and 3.30pm, and no purchase is needed to take part.

Emcees will pick participants from the crowd for a three-step challenge. Show that you follow @petronasbrands on any social media platform, answer a quiz on Petronas Dagangan Berhad or Petronas, then record a short on-camera testimonial on why you fuel up with Primax 95 or Primax 97.

Complete it and you collect a gift on the spot. The prizes include the Petronas Mesra Plushie box with limited-edition goodies, official MotoGP merchandise such as a Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia cap, a Petronas #Speedphoria tote bag, a Sprinta oil bottle keychain with earplugs inside and the Petronas Mesra Box, a blind box with a surprise inside. Get to the booth early to secure a spot in the crowd (more on the Petronas Primax giveaways).

JPJ Mobile counter, Saturday only

JPJ is bringing its JPJ Mobile counter to the show on Saturday, October 31, from 9am to 4pm. It won’t be there on Sunday. At the counter, you can:

renew Malaysian driving licences (CDL/PDL)

renew road tax (LKM) for private and commercial vehicles

pay JPJ summonses, except for blacklisted cases

renew vocational driving licences (PSV/GDL)

collect CDL and LKM documents renewed online through JPJ’s mySIKAP portal

apply for a mySIKAP individual public user ID (ID Awam Individu)

Payment is by credit or debit card only, so cash won’t be accepted. Bring your MyKad, and make sure your vehicle’s insurance is valid if you’re renewing road tax.

PSV and GDL renewals require the comprehensive health test under the Program Pemandu Sihat dan Selamat (PSS) to be done at a panel clinic beforehand (more on the JPJ Mobile counter).

Co-sponsors: Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro

Jacar is offering discounts of up to RM2,000 at its booth as part of its year-end bonanza. Pecca leather seats start from RM1,699 (usually RM3,000), while Llumar window tint starts from RM999 for Diamond 4 (usually RM3,000 and above) and RM1,599 for Prestige Lite (usually RM4,000).

A nano-ceramic standard tint is available from RM599, and mix-and-match packages tailored to your car start from RM1,099 (usually RM3,000). Jacar also has a membership programme with cashback, and a spin-and-win contest with prizes worth up to RM30,000.

TNB Electron is the EV charging network of Tenaga Nasional Berhad. TNB had 256 charge points nationwide by the end of 2025, with 96 more in progress and another 250 planned for this year, and its fast chargers now deliver up to 480 kW. The sites are monitored round the clock, and there’s an extended-hours helpline if you need help at a charger (more on TNB Electron).

Carro is running its Car of the Month promotion until November 30, with up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars, and some of them will be on display at ACE so you can check them out in person.

Carro Certified cars come with a 160-point inspection, a one-year warranty, a five-day money-back guarantee and the assurance of no mileage tampering and no major accident, fire or flood damage. Pricing is all-in, with no processing, inspection or extra financing fees.

The brand deals, from Audi to Zeekr

Audi: The Audi Q7 S line, made this year and priced from RM369,990 including the Audi Assurance Package, comes with up to RM90,000 in rebates. Buyers get 5+2 years of warranty coverage, with the additional two years being an extended warranty by Tras, and a Q7 test drive unit will be at the show.

BMW: Special rebates are on offer for the 530i M Sport, i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro and 218 Gran Coupe Sport, and for demo units of the iX xDrive45 Sport. The X4 xDrive30i M Sport Pro, now in its last batch, and the 520i M Sport come with either special rebates or BMW Financial rates from 1.78%.

There are also rebates only available when you book at the show, and test drives over the weekend. The iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro, the first Neue Klasse model in Malaysia, will be on display too. Ask the team at the BMW stand how much you can save.

BMW Motorrad: The new R 1300 GS with Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), F 450 GS with Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) and R 1300 RT will be on show, and the F 450 GS, R 1300 GS and C 400 GT are available for test rides.

The R 1300 GS with Adaptive Height Control (AHC) from the 2026 year of manufacture is offered with financing at 2.99% flat a year, and all other 2026 BMW Motorrad models at 3.30%, both when bought with five years or 50,000 km of Service Inclusive and a two-year warranty extension. The rates apply to loans of RM30,000 and above over three to seven years, until December 31, 2026.

Chery: The Tiggo 9 gets a RM18,000 rebate, bringing it down to RM179,800, and it’s backed by a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, a 10-year/1,000,000 km engine warranty and five years of free labour. The RM159,800 Tiggo 8 PHEV comes with a 10-year extended battery warranty.

The Tiggo 7 Pro gets a RM15,000 rebate on its RM123,800 regular price, and the RM129,800 Tiggo 7 CSH a RM8,400 rebate. The RM99,800 Tiggo Cross CSH and the RM91,800 Tiggo Cross Sport Edition both get RM8,000 off, the latter for a promo price of RM83,800, while the Tiggo Cross 1.5L Turbo is RM88,800. All are covered by a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, and the electrified versions add a 10-year extended battery warranty.

Dongfeng: The Dongfeng 007 EV sedan gets a RM8,888 instant discount, bringing the Premium RWD down to RM161,000 and the Prime AWD to RM187,000. Both come with a six-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year battery and drive motor warranty, all with unlimited mileage. The same RM8,888 discount applies to the Dongfeng Vigo electric SUV.

GWM: Buy a Haval H6 HEV and you get exclusive Deepavali rewards worth RM17,000, interest rates from 0.97% and a free Touch ‘n Go RFID tag, plus five years of free maintenance including labour and parts and a 10-year engine and hybrid battery warranty.

The Tank 300 off-roader will be there in ICE and HEV forms, with a lifetime engine and transmission warranty, five years of free maintenance inclusive of labour and parts, and a free TnG RFID tag. You can also test drive the Wey G9 HEV seven-seater MPV (RM249,800) and get an early look at the Ora 5 HEV ahead of its launch in November.

Hyundai: Hyundai by Karrus Automotive Group is offering instant savings of up to RM57,000 on the Hyundai range, including the Staria MPV with seven or 10 seats.

The Stargazer MPV is priced from RM99,800, with an early bird package worth up to RM4,600. It also comes with Hyundai’s Resale Value Protection, which guarantees 70% of the RRP at year three (up to 60,000 km), 60% at year four (80,000 km) and 50% at year five (100,000 km), as long as the trade-in goes towards a new Hyundai.

iCaur: The locally assembled V23 iWD keeps its tax-free price of RM132,780, and the V23 Retro Edition styling kit, with chrome trim and orange or green panel wraps, will be on display. The iCaur 03 is priced at RM119,740 for the RWD and RM129,880 for the iWD.

Both the V23 and 03 are available for test drives, and the booth has activities where you can win gifts. Montanic Adventure Store will be there too, with camping gear and accessories at 15% off for a limited time.

Jetour: Every Jetour booked at ACE comes with a RM300 shopping voucher and a chance to win Jetour Life merchandise worth RM2,000, as long as the vehicle is registered this year. The T2 gets RM2,000 off for RM156,800, and the T1 gets RM2,000 off both the 1.5 2WD (RM127,800) and 2.0 XWD (RM144,800).

The Dashing Prime is RM10,000 off at RM106,800, and the VT9 Prime gets a RM15,000 rebate for RM108,800.

The T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid, from RM162,000, comes with a choice of early bird options worth RM3,000 for the first 2,000 registrations, such as a free V2L adapter cable and an AC charger with complimentary home installation. Buyers also get insurance benefits, including RM5,000 of cover for the wallbox charger, new driver personal liability cover of up to RM5,000 and special perils cover. T2 i-DM bookings made by December 31 also stand a chance to win the RM2,000 merchandise.

Leapmotor: Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage is offering an additional RM5,000 rebate on the B10 and C10, only at ACE.

The B10 is priced at RM118,800 and comes with a complimentary EZ 5 Package worth RM11,188. It includes RM4,000 in insurance support, which brings the entry price down to RM114,800, plus a 22 kW wallbox charger worth RM3,888, at least RM1,200 in chargEV charging credits, a Premium Guard Elite Tint window film package worth RM1,600 and an exclusive Leapmotor key fob worth RM500.

The locally assembled C10 is priced at RM129,000, and you can get it for RM4,000 less at ACE. The booth will also have the B03X, making its first appearance in Malaysia as a preview to gauge interest, in Seaweed Green.

Lotus: ACE 2026 falls during the Lotus 30th Anniversary Month. Buy a Lotus at the show and you’ll receive a complimentary pair of KEF LS LUXE speakers worth RM19,899, in collaboration with HoeHuat Electric. Selected pre-owned Lotus models, including the Emeya, Eletre and Emira, start from RM399,000.

Mazda: The all-new third-generation CX-5, with a 185 hp/257 Nm Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre engine, a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 12-speaker Bose system, will be on display. So will the CX-60 3.3L MHEV flagship SUV, with its 280 hp (284 PS) and 450 Nm inline-six turbo and Euro NCAP five-star rating.

MINI: ACE-exclusive special rebates are available on the JCW Countryman, Countryman S, Aceman and Convertible, as well as the MINI Paul Smith Edition, of which only one unit is left, in Inspired White. Ask the team at the MINI stand how much you can save.

Mitsubishi: The Xforce comes with the ‘777’ package, which combines a seven-year unlimited-mileage warranty with seven years of free labour for scheduled services and seven years of free parts. Current Mitsubishi owners get a RM3,000 rebate.

The Xpander gets the ‘888’ package, with an eight-year unlimited-mileage warranty plus free labour and selected parts for eight scheduled services, along with a RM3,000 year-end rebate and ACE-exclusive vouchers.

The Triton has deals worth up to RM25,000. The Triton AT Premium comes with seven years of complimentary diesel, five years of free maintenance and a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty. The Triton Athlete gets eight years of complimentary diesel worth RM20,000, the five-year warranty and up to RM10,000 in trade-in support, while the Triton AT GL comes with up to RM12,000 in diesel support for a limited time.

At the Mitsubishi booth, you’ll find the Xforce Roving Cloud, the Triton that won the 2026 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) with an AXCR booth, and an Xpander with a camping set-up. There’s the Xforce Load Up Challenge, where you load as many items as you can into its 410-litre boot within a minute, an Xforce Test Drive Challenge and a social media giveaway. Every test drive earns you an exclusive tumbler, and every booking an exclusive umbrella.

Omoda | Jaecoo: The Jaecoo J5, priced at RM108,000, gets a RM9,000 rebate and a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty. Book the Jaecoo J7 PHEV at ACE and you get a RM10,500 rebate, bringing it down to RM148,300, along with five years/50,000 km of free maintenance and a battery and engine warranty extended to 10 years/1,000,000 km. The upcoming C7 is also expected to be previewed at the booth, and you can place a booking.

Perodua: The rebates cover most of the range. The QV-E gets RM10,000, the Ativa up to RM9,500, the Aruz RM4,000, the Bezza RM2,500, the Myvi RM1,500 and the Axia RM1,000.

With the rebate, the QV-E is RM53,499 under Perodua’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) package, which adds an all-inclusive RM215 a month for the battery, or RM77,499 if you buy the car outright. The Axia 1.0L G is now from RM33,900 following a RM4,700 price cut. The Traz will be on show too, with a 1.5 litre engine and D-CVT rated at 21.3 km/l, a 471-litre boot and a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

Proton: EON is offering rebates of up to RM13,000 on selected Proton models, and the new Saga MC3 gets a RM1,300 rebate. You’ll get exclusive EON merchandise with a minimum RM100 booking fee, and buying the extended warranty package gets you 10% off each eligible service appointment. The S70 MC1 is available for test drives throughout the show.

Proton eMas: Also through EON, the locally assembled eMas 7 comes with up to RM10,000 in trade-in support, an extra RM7,000 rebate, a RM4,000 rebate for corporate buyers, a free 7 kW wallbox worth RM1,500 and a free V2L adaptor worth RM500. Test drives are available.

The eMas 5 gets an extra rebate of up to RM3,000, corporate rebates of RM2,000 for the Prime and RM3,000 for the Premium, plus the same wallbox and V2L adaptor. Both come with a six-year unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km high-voltage battery and components warranty.

smart: EON Berhad will reveal a year-end promotion on the smart #5 Brabus only at the show. The 646 PS/710 Nm electric SUV comes with a four-year vehicle warranty, four free services and an eight-year/200,000 km battery warranty, and there are free gifts and test drives all weekend.

Volkswagen: EON is offering rebates of up to RM72,000 on all Volkswagen models. Existing Volkswagen owners get RM10,000 in trade-in support when they buy a Tayron Elegance or Tayron R-Line, and a Tayron test drive unit will be at the show. Every Volkswagen comes with 5+2 years of warranty coverage, with the additional extended warranty by Tras.

Zeekr: The Zeekr 7X, priced at RM193,800 for the RWD Long Range and RM230,800 for the AWD Performance, comes with a free AC wallbox charger and a two-year/40,000 km free maintenance and service package.

Book the Zeekr 009 at ACE and you’ll get a free wallbox, up to RM6,000 in insurance support, five years/100,000 km of free maintenance and an eight-year/160,000 km extended warranty. The luxury MPV is priced at RM304,800 for the Executive, RM349,800 for the Luxury and RM359,800 for the Ultra Luxury.

Terms and conditions apply to all brand promotions.

See you at SCCC

ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, takes place this Saturday and Sunday, October 31 and November 1, from 9am to 7pm at the Setia City Convention Centre. Entry is free, and you can find all our ACE 2026 stories here.

The full promotion details are on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!