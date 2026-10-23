ACE 2026: Live life MINI with rebates of up to RM66,700!

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 23 October 2026 5:49 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is just around the corner! October 31 to November 1 is the when, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is the where, and as always, unprecedented deals on wheels are what to expect. Remember to bring your family and friends along!

Steer them towards MINI while you’re there, because ACE-exclusive rebates of up to RM66,700 await. That headlining figure is for the MINI JCW Countryman and all of its 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. If you prefer something a little more sedate, the MINI Countryman S is dangling rebates of up to RM43,000.

Meanwhile, rebates of up to RM30,000 can be had for the MINI Aceman and MINI Convertible. Both really turn heads but do it in different ways – the former through zero-emissions motoring and the latter by giving you infinite headroom. Either way, the sky’s truly the limit!

Heads up, fashionistas, because the MINI Paul Smith Edition is being offered with rebates of up to RM17,000. There’s only one unit left, and it’s in Inspired White, which really sets off the Nottingham Green, Dark Steel, Black Blue and Anthracite Grey bits nicely. No time to waste!

ACE 2026 will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.