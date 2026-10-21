ACE 2026: Turn heads with the iCaur 03 – RWD/iWD, up to 426 km NEDC, up to 279 PS/385 Nm, RM120k-130k

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 21 October 2026 6:53 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, is set to open its doors in just a little over a week! October 31 to November 1 is the when, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is the where, and as always, unprecedented deals on wheels are what to expect. Remember to bring your family and friends along!

iCaur will be there, and besides the V23, the ‘Born to Play’ brand will also be featuring the 03. Like the V23, it’s an EV SUV that’s now locally assembled (CKD), but this has a more family, urban slant to it. No less head-turning, though!

The RM119,740 RWD packs one 184 PS/220 Nm electric motor that makes possible a 10.5-second 0-100 km/h time, while its 65.7 kWh battery yields a 426 km NEDC range. The RM129,880 iWD has the same rear motor but adds a 95 PS/165 Nm front motor for 279 PS and 385 Nm of torque altogether. 0-100 km/h takes 6.5 seconds and the 69.8 kWh battery delivers a 418 km NEDC range. Come see which suits you best!

ACE 2026 will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.