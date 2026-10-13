ACE 2026: Get RM2,000 off the Jetour T2, free RM300 shopping voucher, chance to win merch worth RM2,000

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 13 October 2026 3:02 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back for 2026! If seriously irresistible deals on wheels make you squeal, you simply need to be at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1.

Why not check out the Jetour T2 while you’re there? The popular boxy off-roader boasts a 245 PS/375 Nm 2.0 litre turbo engine, a seven-speed wet DCT and all-wheel drive, as well as 12 Sony speakers, powered/ventilated front seats, a 50-watt wireless charger, an integrated dashcam, a panoramic glass roof, six airbags and Level 2 ADAS.

Not enough reasons to get one? How about a RM2,000 rebate to bring the price down to RM156,800? You’ll also take a RM300 shopping voucher if, and only if, you book the car at ACE 2026.

Still need more reasons to take the plunge? My friend, you drive a hard bargain. Book at ACE 2026 and you stand a chance to win Jetour Life merchandise worth RM2,000. All the above deals stand as long as your vehicle is registered before 2026 ends.

You’ll also see at ACE 2026 Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite. Be there or be square!