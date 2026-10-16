ACE 2026: Up to RM100k off iX xDrive45, rebates up to RM39.5k for BMW X4, and RM55k for BMW 520i

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 16 October 2026 2:38 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is back for 2026! If seriously irresistible deals on wheels make you squeal, you simply need to be at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1.

Cars on display at the show by the premium automaker include the BMW iX3 50 xDrive M Sport Pro and the BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport Pro. The former is the first Neue Klasse model in Malaysia, setting the stage for the brand from now onwards, so do take a good look.

As for the BMW X4 xDrive30 M Sport Pro, it’s entering its last batch, so you’d best hurry if you want one. To help you take the plunge, BMW Financial is offering either a RM39,500 rebate or rates from 1.78%* for the premium, sporty coupe SUV.

Prefer a sedan? The mild-hybrid BMW 520i M Sport offers executive luxury and everyday comfort, and BMW Financial is dangling a RM55,000 rebate or rates as low as 1.78%*. Why not take a test drive at ACE 2026? Also, demo units of the BMW iX xDrive45 Sport will be offered with a RM100,000* rebate – BMW’s vision of premium electric mobility gives you smooth performance, space and up to 601 km of range.

You’ll also see at ACE 2026 Audi, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite. Be there or be square!

*Terms and conditions apply.