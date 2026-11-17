In Cars, Local News, Xpeng / by Paul Tan / 17 November 2026 8:09 am

Bermaz Auto is no longer the distributor of Xpeng vehicles in Malaysia. In a Bursa Malaysia filing yesterday, the company said its 85%-owned subsidiary Bermaz Xpeng Sdn Bhd (BXpeng) has ceased its Xpeng operations because Xpeng Inc plans to reorganise its distribution network in Malaysia.

BXpeng’s distributor and warranty claim agreements with Xpeng’s subsidiaries covered sales, after-sales service and spare parts, and were due to expire in March 2027. The parties are now finalising terms to terminate them, along with other ancillary agreements. Bermaz will make another announcement once the separation agreement is signed.

Bermaz doesn’t expect the move to have any material financial or operational impact on the group this financial year. The filing doesn’t say who will handle warranty claims, servicing and parts for existing Xpeng owners.

Xpeng already has its own team here

At the X9 facelift launch in June, Xpeng Malaysia senior country manager Chen Yinbin laid out the brand’s plans up to 2028. These included a local R&D team, 30 3S outlets covering every state and more than 80 Xpeng charging stations. His slides also marked new outlets in Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Puchong, Jelutong in Penang and Skudai.

In September, Xpeng Malaysia said it would open 10 new 3S and 4S showrooms by the end of 2026 with established dealer groups. The statement, which quoted Xpeng South East Asia regional general manager Sam Chu, didn’t mention Bermaz Xpeng.

Xpeng is also sold by dealers that aren’t owned by Bermaz. Carro runs Xpeng outlets in Titiwangsa and Skudai under the Xpeng Carro name, and held Xpeng roadshows at Mid Valley Southkey in October and Sutera Mall in Skudai earlier this month.

Xpeng’s after-sales plans

At the June launch, Chen said Xpeng will have 30 service centres and three battery repair centres in Malaysia by 2028. It also plans to improve spare parts supply from 95% to 99% by then, with parts delivered within 24 hours.

Xpeng’s ASEAN borderless warranty covers Malaysian owners who take their cars to Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia, and lets them keep access to in-car data there.

Xpeng cars are currently sold here with a five-year/120,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the battery and motors, and five years or 100,000 km of free scheduled servicing.

Local assembly is with EPMB in Melaka

Xpeng and EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) announced their local assembly (CKD) partnership in December 2025. The deal covers the G6, X9 and X9 PowerX range-extender, and gives EPMB a first right of offer to assemble three more Xpeng models, including two codenamed D02 and D03.

The first CKD G6 rolled off EPMB’s Melaka line in June. Bermaz Xpeng opened bookings in July and priced it the same as the CBU version it replaced, from RM158,888. Chen said in June that the X9 would be the second CKD model.

Bermaz itself owns part of EPMB. Its subsidiary Bermaz Capital took 11.54% of the company through a share placement in September 2025.

L03 and L05 are already being tested here

D02 and D03 turned out to be the L05 and L03. Both have been seen testing in camouflage on Malaysian roads. The L05 was spied in Bukit Raja in October and the L03 was seen earlier this month, before we caught both together last week. Carmakers don’t usually run long-term tests like this on fully imported models, so both could be assembled locally.

In May, Xpeng finance VP James Wu said the brand would launch one compact, one midsize and one large SUV in right-hand drive markets this year. The L03 and L05 fit the first two.

Xpeng L03 Performance AWD at GIIAS 2026

Loading 20 photos…

Xpeng L05 official images