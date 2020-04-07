In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 April 2020 3:35 pm / 2 comments

The next time you encounter a police roadblock set up to enforce the movement control order (MCO), think twice before whipping out the phone. Those who snap photos or record videos of police manning roadblocks with the intention of creating a negative perception of the force on social media will face stern action, said inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The IGP called this an irresponsible action that contravenes the MCO. “I want to stress that the police roadblocks were not being mounted nationwide just for the fun of curbing movement or causing inconvenience to the public. The police are carrying out a noble mission with the objective of breaking the Covid-19 infection chain to save the people,” he told Bernama.

“Individuals who do that (record roadblocks) are strongly reminded that there are many parties who are keeping their eye on you and waiting to arrest you. If they have gone out to purchase goods, it is not a problem, but if they purposely go out to record the roadblocks, then it is an offence because the police who are performing their duties are not there to be filmed or are on show,” he stressed.

Now that we’re in the second phase of the MCO, the police has ramped up measures and enforcement, setting up fresh permanent roadblock locations as well as sealing off entry and exit points to areas. Kajang, Subang and Gombak police districts are among those that have seen the cops visibly step up their MCO game to restrict people’s movement.

As a result, some checkpoints have seen traffic congestion, causing some frustration to motorists. However, one should not blame the police for this, for they are doing what they have to do, ultimately for Malaysia’s own good, the IGP said yesterday.

“The people should not complain about trivial issues such as traffic congestion of 10 to 15 minutes on highways or in the town centres. They should think about the traffic congestion on highways and in KL before MCO was enforced – don’t blame the roadblocks for the traffic congestion now,” he said, expressing regret over the attitude of some in criticising the force for mounting roadblocks.

The good news is that the more stringent enforcement is working. Recently, the cops and the court made an example out of some joyriders, and the infamous case of the woman who totally lost it at the Mutiara Damansara to Kota Damansara roadblock has also faced the music.

As a reminder, in MCO phase two, supermarkets, grocers, restaurants providing takeaways and petrol stations are all limited to 8am-8pm operating hours, and the same goes for food delivery services. Public transport operation hours are now from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily, while taxis and ride-hailing vehicles will be permitted to operate from 6am to 10pm.

You’re getting the hang of it, so continue to heed the call to stay at home, and if you do venture out, be mindful of the 10 km limit for the radius of travel and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule. Also, bring your utility bills as proof of residence.