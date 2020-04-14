In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 14 April 2020 10:45 am / 0 comments

In line with the extension to the movement control order (MCO), all Mercedes-Benz Malaysia operations in the country remain closed until April 28. On April 3, the company had announced service and warranty-related measures to reassure its customers in light of the inability to send vehicles in for routine servicing and warranty repairs.

The company has reiterated its commitment, and has just announced that it is providing an additional extended service and warranty grace period beyond the MCO. For vehicles in which the service period due date falls between March 18 and April 28, customers have been given a period of up to 60 days from the expiration date of the extended MCO to get their cars serviced so that it will not be counted as a missed service.

As for warranties, the company said that it will continue to honour all vehicle warranties expiring between March 18 to June 30, adding that customers should ensure that their vehicle warranty repair is performed within 60 days after June 30.

During the MCO, customers needing emergency services for their vehicle or having any urgent query relating to the vehicle can contact 1-800-88-1133, where off-site personnel will be able to assist remotely.