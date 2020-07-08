In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 8 July 2020 3:58 pm / 0 comments

Proton has released a teaser video of the Proton Saga Anniversary Edition, the official name for the “Saga Black Edition” that the company is releasing to commemorate the Saga’s 35th birthday. The Saga Anniversary Edition will be launched online tomorrow morning, but we now have a good idea of what to expect.

“Designed for every Malaysian, the Saga Anniversary Edition has stylish interior upgrades and a sleeker profile that gives the iconic sedan an unforgettable presence both inside and out!” Proton says on its social media captions.

Basically, the Saga Anniversary Edition will be based on the Saga Premium AT range-topper, as with most special editions. The car will be in black (hence the internal Black Edition moniker), which already makes it stand out as black is not in the regular car’s colour list. It’s then accented with yellow highlights on the grille and lip portion of the front bumper.

The yellow accents continue on the side skirts and wing mirror caps on the profile. At the rear, the lowest point of the bumper gets a yellow strip to mirror the front end.

Inside, the yellow-on-black theme continues on the instrument panel and centre stack. For the meter panel, the twin dials get yellow bezels, while at the centre, yellow is found on the bezel of the smartphone tray below the air con vents, and on the AC vent tips as well. That seems to be it for the special Anniversary Edition bits. What’s left to be seen is the number of units available and the price.

There should be no mechanical changes to the base car, which is powered by a 1.3 litre engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The comprehensive facelift of August 2019 replaced the old CVT with a Hyundai-sourced four-speed torque converter automatic. A five-speed manual is available in the Standard trim level. With the 2020 SST exemption, the sedan is priced from RM32,400 to RM39,300.

By the way, here’s what they did for the Saga’s 25th anniversary 10 years ago. Black-roofed and leather-clad, the silver jubilee BLM was limited to 25 units and cost an eye-popping RM54,500 in 2010.