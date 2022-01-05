In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 5 January 2022 11:00 am / 0 comments

In its (mildly) disappointing 2021 sales performance press release – in which the company said it missed its twice–revised 200,000-unit sales target by nearly 10,000 vehicles – Perodua announced it will already be reviewing its 2022 sales target of 240,000 units due to the company’s current situation.

“In December, we forecasted a 240,000 sales target for 2022; however, we will likely review that figure later this month [January] as we are taking into account the latest developments and events,” said president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

According to Perodua, its sales in 2021 fell by 29.8% to 190,291 – its lowest performance since 2012 – due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage, as well as the recent heavy floods. Like all carmakers, the company was affected by the government’s movement control orders, resulting in months-long closures.

While Perodua won’t have to deal with that anymore (hopefully), the national carmaker is still grappling with the chip shortage – which could reportedly extend into 2023 – and the effects of disruptions caused by the floods. The good news is that the company continues to have a large order bank that should translate into strong sales once the bottlenecks have eased.

“There is a silver lining as the order bank for Perodua vehicles remains healthy as consumers are still responding positively to the sales tax exemption introduced by the government,” Zainal said. The ongoing sales and service tax (SST) rebate has thrice been extended until June 30 this year to shore up car sales.

Of course, Perodua’s sales performance for the year will also be buoyed by continued demand for the recently-facelifted Myvi and the upcoming launch of the new D27A Alza. There are also likely one or two facelifts coming later in 2022, given the company’s capacity to introduce a maximum of two minor change (MC) models per year.