In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Anthony Lim / 5 March 2022 1:34 am

Just two weeks to go before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) takes place, and the event is surely the place to be at if you’re looking for the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars. The dates to mark on your calendar are March 19-20, and the venue to head to is the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Besides a host of great deals, buyers can look forward to special perks and great prizes, and let’s not forget the savings from the ongoing sales tax exemption of 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars, which is set to end on June 30.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. The event will also offer motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson, so there’s something for everyone.

Among the host of vehicles that will be on display are the BMW 218i Gran Coupe and 530e plug-in hybrid, the Ford Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition, the Hyundai Sonata, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan CKD and GLA as well as the Vito Tourer. The Volvo showcase will include the V60 Recharge T8 and XC90 B5 AWD Inscription Plus, and you’ll find updated Passat range and Arteon R-Line at the Volkswagen booth. The event will also preview the upcoming Land Rover Defender 90.

While each of the brands will have fantastic deals in store, purchasing a vehicle at PACE will also net you an assortment of extras. That’s because all new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

With plenty of great deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, there’s no better place to purchase your premium ride than at PACE. So, make a beeline for the event at the SCCC this March 19-20.