In Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 March 2022 12:15 pm / 0 comments

Happening right now over this weekend of March 19 and 20 is the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo at the Setia City Convention Centre, and doors to the event are open from 9am to 7pm on both days. This is where you will find not only the latest crop of premium vehicles on offer from brands participating at the event, but also offers as well as vouchers and prizes from us here at PACE.

Attendees at PACE 2022 also have a selection of pre-owned vehicles to choose from, located in Car Park B of the Setia City Convention Centre. The brands available for viewing within the pre-owned selection include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Jaguar and Land Rover, Volkswagen, BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Hyundai and Volvo.

From Mercedes-Benz (Hap Seng Star), pre-owned vehicles include the E-Class and A-Class sedan; from Jaguar and Land Rover, the pre-owned selection includes the F-Pace and the Discovery, while Volkswagen has the Tiguan and the Passat among their pre-owned fleet.

Meanwhile, the selection from BMW and MINI (under Auto Bavaria) includes the F30 3 Series, Hyundai has the Sonata, Grand Starex and i30 N, and Volvo has the S60, S90 as well as the XC90.

When you purchase a pre-owned vehicle from the selection here at PACE 2022, you’ll receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

For those purchasing new cars at PACE 2022 this weekend, your new vehicle purchase will bring you RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners; these include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

In addition to the deals from participating brands and the guaranteed vouchers, buyers at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. On top of all these, there is a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. Full details here.

It’s all happening at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo here at the Setia City Convention Centre. Doors are open from 9am to 7pm March 19 to 20; come on over this weekend!