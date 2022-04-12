In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 12 April 2022 11:00 am / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) promised “upcoming new product launches later in the year” in its first quarter 2022 results announcement yesterday.

“The automotive leader also anticipates further boost in sales with its upcoming new product launches later in the year as Toyota continuously innovates to empower Toyota fans with mobility through the best value for money deals to its customers, along with top- of-the-line security features and enhanced performance,” the press release read.

Could these new product launches include the Toyota Veloz and the Toyota GR86? The Veloz is the “premium version” of the Toyota Avanza, of which the second generation finally made its debut in Indonesia in November 2021. The Veloz then made its way to Thailand in February 2022 – there, the Veloz is going it alone as the sole new Avanza, with no regular/cheaper Avanza variants for support.

The latest Avanza/Veloz is larger and more sophisticated than the original budget MPV. Now sitting on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform and front-wheel-drive, it’s 205 mm longer (4,395 mm) and 70 mm wider (1,730 mm) than its RWD predecessor, while the 2,750 mm wheelbase is 95 mm longer.

Under the hood is the familiar 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i engine producing 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque. However, like the latest Myvi facelift, the old four-speed automatic gearbox has been ditched in favour of Daihatsu’s new D-CVT with split belt and gear drive.

The Veloz and Avanza are the same mechanically, but the Veloz gets its own unmistakable look. There’s a large trapezoidal grille with the Toyota logo and honeycomb mesh within it, while the Avanza gets a slim upper grille with the logo and a huge lower mouth of a grille. At the back, the Veloz is set apart by tail lamps that go all the way to the central Toyota emblem, and rear bumpers with G20 BMW 3 Series-style side elements.

Inside, the dashboard is similar, but while the Avanza’s dash visually ends at the gear lever (like the Perodua Ativa), the Veloz’s dash flows into the centre armrest, creating a full border between the front seats. This high centre console houses a Qi wireless phone charging pad and an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, instead of the regular handbrake.

Speaking of kit, the Veloz comes with LED head- and tail-lights, auto retractable wing mirrors with puddle lamps, keyless entry and push start, part-leatherette upholstery, a seven-inch digital instrument display (similar to the Ativa’s), reverse camera and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

High spec variants also have 17-inch wheels and a 360-degree camera system. The Ativa’s Perodua Safety Drive Assist (PSDA) suite branded as Toyota Safety Sense is also onboard, along with six airbags.

It’s not quite the Avanza we know, and it’ll be interesting to see how UMWT prices the Veloz, since the next-generation Perodua Alza has been merged with the Avanza/Veloz and the national brand will launch its own three-row MPV this year. If Toyota is indeed introducing the Veloz here, it is likely to be built by Perodua in Rawang alongside the new D27A Alza – this is the same arrangement as the Perodua Aruz-Toyota Rush.

The Toyota GR86 will be an easier launch, a straightforward CBU import. UMWT did officially bring in and sell the previous-generation (GT) 86, and the company has a strong track record for all things Gazoo Racing – we’ve seen few years of the TGR Festival, the Vios one-make race and the introductions of the GR Supra and GR Yaris. The new GR86 is therefore a matter of time.

The second-gen modern 86 surfaced in April 2021. Like before, it’s a shared model with Subaru (BRZ), and there’s a flat-four engine powering the rear wheels. Also like before, there’s no turbo, and the boxer is NA. It’s bigger now though; 2.4L instead of 2.0L, and with 235 PS at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Buyers get a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

