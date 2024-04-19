2025 BMW X3 teased – G45 seen in official “spyshots”; will get PHEV with 100 km EV range, 390 hp M50

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / April 19 2024 10:55 am

Like clockwork, the G01 BMW X3 is getting replaced after seven years on the market. Munich has released official “spyshots” of its replacement, the all-new G45, undergoing final chassis and driver assist tuning ahead of its world premiere “in a few weeks.”

Despite wearing full-body camouflage, we can quite clearly see the general design of the new X3. It looks all the world like a supersized X1, replete with triangular headlights, large double kidney grilles, chunky fender flares, flush pull-up door handles and a rather weak version of the Hofmeister kink on the thick D-pillars.

Unique touches include the double-L daytime running lights that are reminiscent of the previous facelifted G30 5 Series, along with a split lower air intake from the X2. The rear, however, is completely different and actually looks more like an XM with the number plate recess mounted low down in the bumper, although the “pincer” taillights from the outgoing facelifted G01 are still present.

The new X3 is claimed to have a low drag coefficient of just 0.27, with lift having been reduced at the rear. It will also boast a wider track, a stiffer body shell and retuned suspension, including 19% more caster to improve directional stability. You’ll also get more direct steering and revised anti-roll bars, the latter helping to improve handling without sacrificing ride comfort.

Like all new BMWs, the X3 will come with a curved widescreen display panel, here linked to the same Android-based BMW Operating System 9 as the X1, X2 and 2 Series Active Tourer; for the first time, the system will come with the iDrive rotary controller.

You also get My Modes that will allow you to adjust the optional adaptive dampers, among other things. An expanded list of driver assists includes the Active Lane Change Assistant and the Parking and Manoeuvre Assistant, the latter letting you control the car from the outside using your smartphone.

Technical details have yet to be released, but initial test drive reports suggest that the new X3 will be built on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR), albeit the revised WE version used on the G60 5 Series and G70 7 Series. Power will come from the usual B48 petrol and B47 diesel 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines, including an xDrive30 with around 280 hp.

Moving up the ladder, you’ll find the M Performance model, the M50, utilising the B58 3.0 litre turbo straight-six good for around 390 hp. There will also be a xDrive30e plug-in hybrid tipped to produce a total output of 300 hp and an all-electric range of around 100 km. It’s unclear whether a petrol-powered X3 M will continue to be offered, but word on the vine suggests it’s still on the cards, codenamed G97.

As an aside, the electric iX3 derivative is set to be discontinued after just one generation. Its replacement will be built on the radically different Neue Klasse architecture and has already been previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

