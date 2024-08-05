Mitsubishi Triton-based Honda pick-up truck rendered by Theophilus Chin – elements from Elevate B-SUV

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / August 5 2024 11:20 am

With news of Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi having signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration on technology and electrification, one would naturally imagine the products that could emerge from a combination of these brands.

Both Nissan and Mitsubishi are pick-up truck stalwarts with the Navara and Triton, the latest generation of the latter having made its debut last July. While Honda does not have an entrant in this segment – the Ridgeline is a unibody model for the North American market – visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin has offered what a potential Honda ladder-frame pick-up truck may look like.

Taking the third-generation Triton as a base, the Mitsubishi’s overall form here gets the Honda front fascia digitally grafted on, which softens the Triton’s look somewhat. Specifically, this front fascia is from the Japanese-market WR-V, or the Elevate for the Indian market.

Carried over to this pick-up truck rendition are the WR-V/Elevate’s headlamps, grille, upper trim, foglamps, lower intake and lower trim garnish, and the rendition also adopts the Elevate’s wheel arches which are more rounded that those on the Triton.

Meanwhile, most of the cabin and cargo tray are carried over from the Triton, with the same details found on the window lines, door panels, door handles and rear panels, as well as a similarly-shaped sports bar. Unique to this rendition however is a new character line from the bonnet shut line that goes through the doors, terminating just ahead of the tail lamps.

At the rear, the style of longer character lines is applied to the Honda pick-up rendition as well, where the line spans the lower edge of the tailgate and meets the side panels, whereas those on the Triton are shorter and end close to the tail lamps. These are redesigned with C-shaped light signatures on this rendition, while the tailgate handle and third brake lamp are carried over from the Triton.

What do you think of this rendition? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: 2024 Mitsubishi Triton official photos

