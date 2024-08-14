Mazda EZ-6 confirmed as global model – China and Europe launch this year; EV, PHEV versions offered

Posted in Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / August 14 2024 9:32 am

The Mazda EZ-6 first made its debut at this year’s Auto China as the electrified successor to the Mazda 6, which is currently in its third generation since 2012. At the time of its reveal, it was assumed that the EZ-6 would only be sold in China, but the Japanese carmaker has now confirmed that it will be a global model.

In a press release, the company said the EZ-6 will officially go on sale in the fall of this year, first in Chinese and European markets. These are generally left-hand drive markets, and it is still not known if a right-hand drive version of the EZ-6 will be offered in other markets.

The EZ-6 is a product to come out of Mazda’s joint venture with Changan, and shares its underpinnings with the Deepal SL03. Deepal is a sub-brand under Changan that has already been launched in Thailand, which currently gets the S07 and L07, the latter being the alternate name for the SL03. Measuring 4,921 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,485 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2900 mm wheelbase, the EZ-6 is 56 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 35 mm taller than current Mazda 6, while also having a 70 mm longer wheelbase.

Detailed specifications of the EZ-6 aren’t available just yet, although it has been confirmed that all-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains will be offered. The electric vehicle (EV) version is said to offer up to 600 km of range (likely with the CLTC standard), while the PHEV is expected to provide up to 1,000 km in hybrid mode. A range extender EV version will also reportedly be available.

Referring to the SL03, the fully electric setup features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at either 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) or 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) – both with a peak torque of 320 Nm. Battery options include a 58.9- or 66.8 kWh pack that offer between 530 km to 610 km of range based on the CLTC standard.

The SL03’s plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5 litre inline-four petrol engine, either a 19- or 28.4-kWh battery, and electric motors rated at either 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) or 238 PS (235 hp or 175 kW) – peak torque remains at 320 Nm. The smaller battery pack offers 135 km of electric-only range and up to 1,140 km in hybrid mode, while the large battery offers 200 km in EV-only mode, or 1,200 km in hybrid mode.

