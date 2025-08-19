Volkswagen delivers its 1.5 millionth ID. EV in less than five years since the first ID.3 rolled off the line

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Gerard Lye / August 19 2025 2:30 pm

Volkswagen has announced it has delivered its 1.5 millionth ID. electric vehicle (EV), less than five years since the first ID.3 rolled off the line in November 2019. The milestone vehicle was a black ID.7 Tourer Pro built at the company’s Emden plant for a customer from Vechta.

The Emden plant is Volkswagen’s third EV-dedicated facility in Germany after Zwickau and Dresden. Other locations making EVs include the Chattanooga plant in United States as well as the company’s partnerships in China.

“1.5 million ID. models delivered – this clearly shows that Volkswagen is a pioneer in the field of electromobility. Almost exactly five years ago, in September 2020, the first electric vehicles from Volkswagen’s all-electric ID. family were delivered,” said Martin Sander, Volkswagen board member for sales, marketing and aftersales.

“Volkswagen now tops the registration statistics in the electric segment not only in Germany but also in Europe. This confirms that our portfolio contains the vehicles our customers need. As a company, we are on the right path. Volkswagen remains a trailblazer in the ramp-up phase of electromobility,” he added.

The ID. family started with the launch of the ID.3 in 2020, the company’s first vehicle developed exclusively as an electric car built on the MEB platform. A year later, the ID.4 made its debut and would be joined by the ID.5, ID.6 (China) and ID. Buzz. The latest additions are the ID.7 that comes in sedan and estate (ID.7 Tourer) forms, along with the China-exclusive ID. Unyx 06.

Moving forward, the production version of the ID. 2all will be launched in 2026, with the production ID. Every1 coming a year after that – both are meant to be affordable EVs to increase accessibility.

