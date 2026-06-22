In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Perodua / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 22 2026 12:01 am

The Perodua Myvi (updated with a facelift in 2022) is Malaysia’s default smart-money car, and a big part of that appeal is how cheap it is to keep on the road. This is a complete owner’s cost guide: exactly what each scheduled service costs by mileage (straight from Perodua’s official pricing), the service schedule, plus indicative insurance and road tax – so you know the full running-cost picture before and after you buy.

All service figures below are Perodua’s official Peninsular Malaysia prices for the current D-CVT Myvi; East Malaysia is a little higher, and prices can change.

Myvi service cost by mileage

This is the table most owners are looking for – the price of each scheduled service. The current Myvi is serviced every 10,000 km or six months, with the very first service at 1,000 km free of charge. Here’s the full schedule to 100,000 km for both engines:

Perodua Myvi service cost by mileage (official, Peninsular) Service interval 1.5L 1.3L What's included 1,000 km (first service) Free Free Inspection only, no parts 10,000 km RM184.70 RM177.40 Engine oil + oil filter 20,000 km RM307.98 RM300.68 Above + cabin/air-refiner filter 30,000 km RM240.86 RM233.56 Engine oil + oil filter 40,000 km RM438.32 RM431.02 Above + air cleaner filter + brake fluid 50,000 km RM240.86 RM233.56 Engine oil + oil filter 60,000 km RM307.98 RM300.68 Above + cabin/air-refiner filter 70,000 km RM240.86 RM233.56 Engine oil + oil filter 80,000 km RM438.32 RM431.02 Above + air cleaner filter + brake fluid 90,000 km RM240.86 RM233.56 Engine oil + oil filter 100,000 km RM727.96 RM720.66 Above + 4 spark plugs + CVT fluid Total to 100,000 km RM3,368.70 RM3,295.70 Roughly five years of servicing

A few things to note. The big-ticket services are the 40,000 km and 80,000 km visits (which add the air cleaner filter and brake fluid) and especially the 100,000 km service, which includes four new spark plugs and a CVT fluid change. Everything else is a straightforward oil-and-filter change.

The Myvi uses fully-synthetic 0W-20 engine oil, which is the single biggest line item on each bill. The 1.3 litre is marginally cheaper to service than the 1.5 (a smaller oil filter), but the difference is only a few ringgit per visit.

The Myvi service schedule – a summary

The Myvi follows a simple, predictable schedule: a free inspection at 1,000 km, then a service every 10,000 km or six months (whichever comes first), measured from the registration date.

The lighter visits are just oil and filters; cabin and air filters come in on a rotating basis; brake fluid is done at 40k and 80k; and spark plugs plus CVT fluid are the 100k-km items. Following this schedule at a Perodua service centre also keeps your warranty intact.

Myvi road tax

Road tax is wonderfully cheap, because both Myvi engines fall under 1.6 litres. In Peninsular Malaysia it’s RM70 a year for the 1.3 litre and RM90 a year for the 1.5 litre – a rounding error in any annual budget.

Myvi insurance

Insurance is the most variable cost, as it’s based on your car’s sum insured (around RM46,000 to RM60,000 when new), your no-claim discount (NCD) and where you live.

As a rough guide, a comprehensive first-year premium typically lands in the region of RM1,000 to RM1,400 for the 1.5, a little less for the 1.3 – and it falls substantially as you build up NCD (up to 55% off at renewal).

You can renew your Myvi insurance (and road tax) with 10% discount with our Paul Tan Insurance service with promo code PAULTAN.

Total cost of ownership

Putting servicing, road tax and insurance together gives you the real annual cost of keeping a Myvi (excluding fuel and any car loan):

Servicing: roughly RM670 a year averaged over five years (more in a 40k/80k/100k year, less otherwise).

roughly RM670 a year averaged over five years (more in a 40k/80k/100k year, less otherwise). Road tax: RM70 (1.3) or RM90 (1.5) a year.

RM70 (1.3) or RM90 (1.5) a year. Insurance: indicatively RM1,000-1,400 in year one, dropping with NCD.

That puts all-in ownership (before fuel and financing) at roughly RM1,800-2,200 a year when new, falling as your insurance NCD builds.

Fuel is the other big variable, but the Myvi is famously frugal – Perodua quotes 22.2 km/l for the 1.3 and 21.1 km/l for the 1.5 on the D-CVT.

Myvi tyre replacement cost

Tyres are the other recurring consumable owners ask about, and here the Myvi is cheap to run because it wears small, common sizes.

The 1.3 G rides on 175/65 R14 tyres (14-inch wheels, fitted with Bridgestone Ecopia EP150 from the factory), while the 1.5 X, H and AV use 185/55 R15 (15-inch wheels, with Goodyear Assurance TripleMax as standard).

Going by current Malaysian retailer pricing (prices vary by brand and shop, and aren’t set by Perodua), expect roughly:

1.3 (175/65 R14): about RM140-200 per tyre fitted – think Continental CC6 (~RM150), GT (~RM160), Goodyear (~RM180-195) or Michelin (from ~RM195) – or roughly RM560-800 for a full set of four.

about RM140-200 per tyre fitted – think Continental CC6 (~RM150), GT (~RM160), Goodyear (~RM180-195) or Michelin (from ~RM195) – or roughly RM560-800 for a full set of four. 1.5 (185/55 R15): about RM185-310 per tyre – GT (~RM185), Kumho (~RM200), Goodyear (~RM220), up to premium Michelin or Continental at ~RM280-310 – or roughly RM740-1,240 for a set of four.

Factor in a little extra for wheel balancing (around RM10-15 per tyre) and an alignment (around RM30-50) when you fit a full set. Tyres typically last 40,000-60,000 km depending on how you drive, so most owners budget for a fresh set every three to five years.

Frequently asked questions

How much is each Myvi service? From RM177-185 for a basic 10,000 km oil change up to RM728 for the big 100,000 km service – see the full table above. Most visits are between RM185 and RM440.

From RM177-185 for a basic 10,000 km oil change up to RM728 for the big 100,000 km service – see the full table above. Most visits are between RM185 and RM440. How often does the Myvi need servicing? Every 10,000 km or six months, after a free first service at 1,000 km.

Every 10,000 km or six months, after a free first service at 1,000 km. How much is Myvi road tax? RM70/year for the 1.3 and RM90/year for the 1.5 in Peninsular Malaysia.

RM70/year for the 1.3 and RM90/year for the 1.5 in Peninsular Malaysia. 1.3 vs 1.5 – is one cheaper to run? Barely. Servicing is within a few ringgit, the 1.3 saves RM20 a year on road tax and sips slightly less fuel; the 1.5 is the better all-rounder for not much more.

Barely. Servicing is within a few ringgit, the 1.3 saves RM20 a year on road tax and sips slightly less fuel; the 1.5 is the better all-rounder for not much more. How do I reset the service reminder light? It’s normally reset for you at each service. To clear the spanner/maintenance indicator yourself, switch the ignition on (engine off) and hold the meter’s trip-reset button until it resets – or ask your service centre.

The bottom line

The Myvi is about as cheap as a modern car gets to run: around RM3,300-3,400 in total servicing over five years/100,000 km, road tax of RM70-90, and frugal fuel use. Even adding insurance, all-in yearly ownership is modest – which is exactly why the Myvi remains Malaysia’s most sensible everyday buy.

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