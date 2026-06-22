In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Perodua / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 22 2026 12:07 am

Few cars are as woven into Malaysian life as the Perodua Myvi. For most of the past two decades it has been the nation’s best-selling car – the default smart-money choice for a first car, a family runabout or a no-nonsense daily.

This is a complete, up-to-date guide to the Myvi: what it costs today, the full variant line-up and specs, and – the question on everyone’s mind – the latest on the all-new next-generation model.

What is the Perodua Myvi, and where is it now?

The Myvi is Perodua’s B-segment hatchback, first launched in 2005 and now in its third generation (introduced in 2017 and facelifted in 2022).

It remains the benchmark for value in Malaysia: cheap to buy, cheap to run, practical, and – since the current generation – genuinely well-equipped, with Perodua’s ASA driver-assist safety suite available across the range. Prices today span roughly RM46,500 to RM59,900.

The current car is now eight years old, so an all-new fourth-generation Myvi is firmly on the horizon – more on that below, as it’s where most of the interest lies.

Current Myvi price and variants (2026)

The line-up runs from the entry 1.3 G to the fully-loaded 1.5 AV, all five-seaters with Perodua’s D-CVT automatic:

Perodua Myvi - current price list (2026) Variant Price (OTR) Engine Airbags Highlights 1.3 G RM46,500 / RM48,500 1.3L, 94 PS / 121 Nm 4 Entry models; the dearer version adds the ASA safety-assist pack 1.5 X RM50,900 1.5L, 102 PS / 136 Nm 4 D-CVT with Power Mode 1.5 H RM54,900 1.5L, 102 PS / 136 Nm 6 Mid-spec, extra kit and two more airbags 1.5 AV RM59,900 1.5L, 102 PS / 136 Nm 6 Range-topper with the full ASA 3.0 suite

Prices are on-the-road without insurance (source: carbase.my). The 1.5 H is the value sweet spot for most buyers – it brings six airbags and the bulk of the kit – while the 1.5 AV adds the most complete ASA 3.0 driver-assistance package.

Next-gen Myvi (gen 4) – everything we know

This is the part most people are searching for. An all-new, fourth-generation Myvi has been confirmed as coming, and with the current car now eight years old, it’s the Perodua model most ripe for replacement. Here’s what’s known so far, drawn from Perodua’s own statements.

It will stay uniquely Malaysian. Perodua president and CEO Zainal Abidin Ahmad has confirmed the next Myvi will keep its distinctly Malaysian design. As with today’s car, Perodua will design its own body (what it calls the “tophat”) on a Daihatsu-developed base, and Daihatsu will rebadge it for export (it’s sold as the Sirion in Indonesia), with talk of even wider rebadging.

A hybrid is likely. Asked directly whether the next Myvi will offer a hybrid, Zainal answered simply: “Insyaallah.” The expectation is that it would use either Daihatsu’s e-Smart Hybrid system (as in the Ativa Hybrid, where an electric motor drives the wheels and the engine acts as a generator) or Toyota’s hybrid system from the Vios and Yaris Cross. Important caveat: there is no Myvi hybrid on sale today – this is a next-generation prospect.

The platform is the open question. The next Myvi could retain an updated version of the current architecture, or move to Daihatsu’s DNGA platform (already under the Ativa, Alza, Axia and Traz), which was built with electrification in mind. A purely in-house QV-E-based Myvi has been ruled out, as the Daihatsu partnership precludes a self-developed combustion model.

Timing isn’t official yet. Perodua hasn’t announced a firm launch date. A “coming soon” teaser shown at KLIMS in 2026 set tongues wagging, though its sleek profile hinted it may actually be the next Bezza sedan rather than the Myvi. Treat any specific launch date you see as speculation until Perodua confirms it.

Specs

The current Myvi is offered with two naturally-aspirated engines: a 1.3 litre (94 PS/121 Nm) and a 1.5 litre (102 PS/136 Nm), both paired with Perodua’s efficient D-CVT (Dual-Mode CVT); the 1.5 adds a Power Mode. It’s famously frugal, comfortably returning well over 15 km/l in real-world mixed driving.

Dimensionally it’s a compact 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall on a 2,500 mm wheelbase, with a 277-litre boot and a 36-litre fuel tank. On safety, the headline is ASA (Advanced Safety Assist) – Perodua’s suite with pre-collision warning and autonomous emergency braking – available across the range, with the top AV getting the latest ASA 3.0; airbag count is four on the lower variants and six on the 1.5 H and AV.

A brief history

The Myvi has defined the affordable-hatchback class since the first-generation car arrived in 2005, followed by the second generation in 2011 and the current third generation in 2017. Across those generations it has spent years as Malaysia’s outright best-selling car. For the full story, see our Myvi through the years retrospective.

Frequently asked questions

When is the next-gen Myvi coming? Perodua has confirmed an all-new Myvi is on the way but has not announced a firm date. With the current car eight years old, it’s widely expected within the next year or two – but treat specific dates as speculation for now.

Perodua has confirmed an all-new Myvi is on the way but has not announced a firm date. With the current car eight years old, it’s widely expected within the next year or two – but treat specific dates as speculation for now. Will there be a Myvi hybrid? Likely, eventually. Perodua’s CEO has signalled a hybrid is on the cards (“Insyaallah”) for the next generation, probably using Daihatsu’s or Toyota’s hybrid system. There is no hybrid Myvi on sale today.

Likely, eventually. Perodua’s CEO has signalled a hybrid is on the cards (“Insyaallah”) for the next generation, probably using Daihatsu’s or Toyota’s hybrid system. There is no hybrid Myvi on sale today. How much is the Myvi? The current range is priced from RM46,500 for the 1.3 G to RM59,900 for the 1.5 AV, on-the-road without insurance.

The current range is priced from RM46,500 for the 1.3 G to RM59,900 for the 1.5 AV, on-the-road without insurance. What will change with the next Myvi? Expect an all-new uniquely Malaysian design, an updated platform and the likely arrival of a hybrid option – but the same core recipe of a practical, affordable, efficient hatchback.

Expect an all-new uniquely Malaysian design, an updated platform and the likely arrival of a hybrid option – but the same core recipe of a practical, affordable, efficient hatchback. Is it expensive to maintain a Myvi? We have a dedicated Myvi service costs page that details service schedule, annual road tax and insurance costs, and tyre replacement costs for the Myvi.

Verdict – who is the Myvi for?

The Perodua Myvi remains the default answer for anyone wanting maximum car for minimum money in Malaysia: affordable to buy, cheap to run, practical and – in current form – reassuringly well-equipped on safety. If you need a car now, the 1.5 H is the sweet spot, with the 1.5 AV for those who want the full safety suite. If you can wait, an all-new, potentially hybrid next-generation Myvi is coming – but with no confirmed date yet, today’s car remains one of the smartest buys on the market.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV in Cranberry Red

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 H with GearUp accessories, Ace bodykit

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 H

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 X

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV official images

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 H official images

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 X official images

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.3 G with PSDA official images

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi features, official images

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GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi GearUp accessories

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