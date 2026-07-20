2026 Geely Coolray in Indonesia – CKD Malaysia, old Proton X50 exterior with new interior, GIIAS launch

In Cars, Geely, International News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / July 20 2026 1:56 pm

Having only sold electrified models in Indonesia so far, Geely is venturing into pure petrol vehicles with the Coolray, its first ICE car. Aside from being motivated by dinosaur juice, this B-segment SUV is also unique in the lineup in that it’s the brand’s first fully-imported model – and no, not from China.

The Coolray is actually built in Malaysia alongside its twin, the Proton X50, according to Otodriver; indeed, images of the car from its test drive event at the Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok over the weekend have surfaced on social media showing a Proton VIN plate. This adds the archipelago to the list of our national carmaker’s export markets for Geely-badged vehicles.

Just like the South African model we showed you last month, the Indonesian-market Coolray is a curious mix of old and new X50 (incidentally, this suggests that as suspected, the South African Coolray is also CKD locally assembled in Malaysia). The car has yet to receive the comprehensive facelift that was introduced on the Chinese-market Binyue in 2024 and applied to the X50 the following year.

As such, the Indonesian Coolray retains the taller head- and taillights and tailgate-mounted rear number plate recess of the original X50, although it does get the large Batmobile-style rear spoiler that was only added to the Proton with the facelift.

Added to that are the bits from the Binyue’s first facelift from 2021, such as an X-shaped front bumper (here paired to a newer waterfall grille) and a more aggressive rear diffuser. Strangely, while the latter has cutouts for the X50’s quad tailpipes, they are sealed off on this model.

To top it all off, the 18-inch wheels are from the latest facelift, here finished in gloss black together with the grille, window trim and tailgate strip. Among the colour options offered is a dark bluish-green shade that looks suspiciously similar to Proton’s Teal Bayou Green.

The most obvious indicator of this Coolray’s Malaysian origins is on the inside, where it adopts the almost all-new black and red interior from the latest X50 that Proton claims was designed in-house. That means the Indonesian model gets the same minimalist dashboard with a bridge-style centre console, 8.88-inch digital instrument display and 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. Even the distinctive “looping” ambient light motif on the dash has been carried over.

Geely says the Indonesian Coolray will be available with a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, a Qi wireless charger, a 360-degree camera setup with a transparency function, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control – all features already offered on the X50.

The engine is also shared with the new X50, although this is also the case elsewhere in the world. That would be the 1.5 litre BHE15-EFZ turbo four-cylinder producing 181 PS and 290 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive. Geely claims a zero-to-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.6 seconds, a top speed of 200 km/h and combined fuel consumption of 6.5 litres per 100 km.

The Coolray will be launched at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), which opens to the media on July 29. Pricing will be crucial to its success in the country, as Malaysian-built models like the Daihatsu Sirion (known to you and me as the Perodua Myvi) have not been very competitive in this area. The car will have a tall order competing against cars likec the Honda HR-V, which is assembled in Indonesia.

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