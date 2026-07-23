Ford Ranger gets new variants in Malaysia – Platinum 3.0 for RM206k, Sport 2.0/3.0 from RM146k, XL RM128k

In Cars, Ford, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 23 July 2026 3:08 pm

Four new Ford Ranger variants have been launched in Malaysia – the Platinum 3.0 (RM205,888), Sport 3.0 (RM159,888), Sport 2.0 (RM145,888) and XL 2.0 (RM127,888) – all turbodiesels. Well, technically, the XL is a re-launch – the base workhorse variant has been present since the current-gen Ranger first launched in Malaysia in 2022.

With over a dozen Ranger variants now in Malaysia, Raptor included, where do these new guys fit? The Platinum 3.0 is now the priciest non-Raptor Ranger. The Sport 3.0 and 2.0 sit above XLT Plus but below WildTrak, and the XL is now RM8k dearer than before.

Let’s start at the top. Complementing the RM184k Platinum 2.0 Bi-Turbo diesel in the local line-up, the Platinum 3.0 packs a 250 PS/600 Nm 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel, a 10-speed auto, and full-time four-wheel drive with an electromagnetic transfer case and an electronic rear diff lock.

The Platinum 3.0 loses the Platinum 2.0’s powered roller shutter but gains six cargo hooks in the bed. You still get 20-inch alloys, 255/55 tyres, self-levelling matrix LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps, a platinum black grille with chrome surround, and a flexible rack system with swing-in-place roof rails.

You’ll also find body-coloured door handles, tailgate handle and side mirror caps, puddle lamps under the side mirrors and a damped tailgate. For underbody protection, there is a metal front bash plate and an engine and transfer case shield.

Inside, the Platinum 3.0 gets quilted leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel, an electronic parking brake, a stubby ‘e-shifter’ gear lever, a 12.4-inch instrument panel, a 12-inch portrait-oriented touch-screen, 10-way powered front seats with driver memory, eight Bang & Olufsen speakers, ambient lighting and a wireless charger.

It also has seven airbags and full ADAS including AEB, ACC with stop and go, and various lane functions. Also on are TPMS, a 360 camera, and front and rear parking sensors. You can have your Platinum 3.0 in Acacia Green, Meteor Grey or Absolute Black.

Next, the Sport duo. The Sport 3.0 has the same engine, full-time 4WD and stubby ‘e-shifter’ gear lever as the Platinum 3.0, while the Sport 2.0 has a 170 PS/405 Nm 2.0 litre single-turbo diesel engine, part-time 4WD and a conventional tall gear lever.

Ranger Sport 3.0 (left) and 2.0

Both ride on 18-inch alloys with 255/65 tyres and have black door handles, tailgate handle and side mirror caps. The headlamps are manually-levelled LED reflectors and there are LED front fog lamps.

Also on both variants are a sports bar, plastic underbody splash protection, a vinyl steering wheel, a traditional handbrake, manual leather seats and four speakers, although there’s still a wireless charger. The 12-inch portrait-oriented touch-screen remains, but the instrument panel is a smaller eight-inch TFT unit.

Safety-wise, there are six airbags, AEB and lane departure warning, alongside conventional cruise control, a reverse camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The Sport 2.0 can be had in Lightning Blue, Meteor Grey, Absolute Black and Arctic White, while the Sport 3.0 can be had in Command Grey, Lightning Blue and Absolute Black.

Now we get to the XL, which has the same engine as the Sport 2.0. The previous XL had either a six-speed auto or a six-speed manual, but now it gets the 10-speed auto. Also, while the previous XL had alloys, this one has 16-inch steel wheels with 255/70 tyres. There’s still part-time 4WD and an electronic rear diff lock.

Looks-wise, you’ll see body-coloured front bumpers, black door handles, tailgate handle and side mirror caps, halogen headlamps, bulb-type tail lamps, and no front fog lamps.

Inside, you’ll find a polyurethane steering wheel, no auto wipers, manual fabric seats, a conventional tall gear lever and four speakers, although you still get the 12-inch portrait-oriented touch-screen, conventional cruise control, a reverse camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Safety? Six airbags and ESC, and you can have your XL in Arctic White, Meteor Grey or Absolute Black.

The warranty is the usual five years/160,000 km. Buy the Ranger XL and Ranger Sport 2.0 by August 31 for a free Ford dashcam. Meanwhile, the Ranger Sport 3.0 and Ranger Platinum 3.0 come with a complimentary two-year Basic Extended Service Plan.

2026 Ford Ranger Platinum, Sport and XL Malaysian brochure

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2026 Ford Ranger Platinum 3.0TD V6 launched in Malaysia

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2026 Ford Ranger Platinum 3.0TD V6 Malaysian pricelist

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2026 Ford Ranger Platinum 3.0TD V6 official images

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2026 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0TD V6 launched in Malaysia

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2026 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0TD V6 Malaysian pricelist

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2026 Ford Ranger Sport 3.0TD V6 official images

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2026 Ford Ranger Sport 2.0TD launched in Malaysia

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2026 Ford Ranger Sport 2.0TD Malaysian pricelist

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2026 Ford Ranger Sport 2.0TD official images

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2026 Ford Ranger XL 2.0TD launched in Malaysia

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2026 Ford Ranger XL 2.0TD Malaysian pricelist

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2026 Ford Ranger XL 2.0TD official images

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