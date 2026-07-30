iCaur V27 makes ASEAN debut at GIIAS 2026: 1.5T REEV open for booking in Indonesia; 252 PS RWD, 455 PS AWD

In Cars, iCaur, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 July 2026 6:52 pm

The biggest iCaur yet (until a V29 comes along?) has made its ASEAN debut at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, and the Indonesian order books are now open, although there’s no indicative price yet. By the way, iCaur is known as iCar in Indonesia, even though this car’s badges still have that faint ‘u’ in them.

The car on display is LHD, and stickers on the inside of the sideways-opening tailgate and the walls of the cargo area read “Prototype Material (mass product will not use this material)”. We wonder why iCaur didn’t instead show the RHD version that was unveiled at Beijing’s Auto China 2026 in April. At least there’s a full-sized spare tyre here; the RHD car in Beijing wore a storage ‘backpack’.

Anyway, the iCaur V27 is 5,045 mm long (almost as long as a Range Rover!), 1,976 mm wide, 1,894 mm tall and has a 2,900 mm wheelbase (just 70 mm shy of a Hyundai Palisade‘s). It’s a REEV that can be plugged in (100 kW DC, 10-80% in 17 minutes).

Indonesia gets RWD and iWD (that’s what iCaur calls all-wheel drive) variants – both have a 1.5 litre turbo H4J15 engine (45.79% claimed thermal efficiency), but charging a 34.31-kWh battery is the mill’s one and only job.

Said battery feeds one 252 PS/300 Nm rear motor on the RWD and two motors (455 PS/505 Nm altogether) on the iWD. iCaur touts a 200 km EV-only range, a 1,200 km combined CLTC range (about 980 km WLTP) and a 5.9-second 0-100 km/h time. Because both variants use the same battery, we reckon the claimed ranges apply to the RWD while the century sprint time applies to the iWD. We all want to show off our best attributes, don’t we?

What else is there? Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, All-Terrain, Slippery, Mud, Loose and Uneven modes, a 600-mm wading depth, a 224-mm ground clearance, approach and departure angles of 24 and 23 degrees respectively, 15 Pioneer speakers, a 15.4-inch touch-screen and a glass roof split down the middle with what iCaur calls a ‘Starry Sky Island’ – a beam with two LED strips running across its length.

Auto parking, a brown interior and 21-inch alloys wrapped in 265/45 tyres are iWD-only items, while the RWD has a black interior and rolls on 19-inch alloys shod in 255/55 rubber.

There are six airbags, a 540 camera and ADAS including AEB and ACC, while available colours are Desert Bronze, Obsidian Black and Moonstone White. Malaysia bila?