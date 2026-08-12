Pro-Net recognises first batch of certified EV technicians

In Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / 12 August 2026 10:19 am

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) yesterday recognised its first cohort of 37 Level 2-certified eMas technicians from 25 authorised dealerships nationwide in collaboration with TVETMARA.

“Through the eMas Technician Certification Programme, we are investing in our people, elevating after-sales standards and developing a future-ready workforce that will play a key role in supporting Malaysia’s transition towards electrified mobility,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

To achieve Level 2 certification, participants completed seven training modules covering key EV competencies, including high-voltage system training, followed by technical assessments to validate their technical knowledge and practical capabilities. The certification programme was independently verified by TVETMARA Masjid Tanah.

Pro-Net said in a release that its next step is to conduct certification programmes annually for Levels 2, 3 and 4 technicians. There are currently over 30,000 eMas vehicles, 58 dealerships, 45 service centres and 10 body and paint centres in Malaysia.

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