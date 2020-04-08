In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 8 April 2020 3:11 pm / 3 comments

If you’re among the few who were thinking of purchasing the 2020 Proton X70, but find yourself putting those plans on hold due to the movement control order (MCO) advisory, then why not put in the time to learn more about the SUV?

To help you get better acquainted with the X70, Proton has launched a new interactive chatbot on WhatsApp, which it says will help educate people on the details, promotions, and features of the SUV. Think of it as a digital sales advisor, a place where you can also obtain more information on the four locally-assembled variants that are on sale.

All you have to do is click here, then press “Send” when prompted. You’ll be automatically redirected to the chatbot, where you can learn about the car, price and specifications, sales promo, trade-in offers, as well as Proton Financing.

Now, before you get all chatty, the WhatsApp chatbot doesn’t respond to random questions, and it certainly won’t engage in a full-fledged conversation about your life. Instead, its replies are automated, which means all you have to do is just send your queries or replies in the form of numbers.

Meanwhile, you can learn all about the 2020 Proton X70 in our detailed spec-by-spec breakdown, and read/watch our review to find out if the CKD SUV is better than before. In fact, feel free to visit any of the following links, because now’s the best time to be doing some extra reading, don’t you agree?

2020 Proton X70 CKD Infohub

