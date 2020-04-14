In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 14 April 2020 10:08 am / 1 comment

With the movement control order (MCO) having been further extended to April 28, Edaran Tan Chong Motor’s (ETCM) showrooms nationwide remained temporarily closed, in line with the order.

To offer consumers an alternative means of making enquiries related to a vehicle purchase, the company has introduced its Nissan Online Showroom, which will allow consumers to easily browse through all Nissan models and latest promotions, and register their interest in a vehicle from the comfort of their own home.

The online showroom will enable consumers to submit an online form for further sales enquiries or request for vehicle booking arrangements, with just a few simple clicks. Within 24 hours of submission, a dedicated Nissan sales representative will be in contact to follow up on queries.

Additionally, doorstep test drive appointments can be made post-MCO. The company added that all its vehicle registrations and deliveries will resume progressively after the MCO is lifted. Find out more about the online showroom here.