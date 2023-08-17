Sime Darby Beyond Auto partners Scientex to promote EV adoption, install chargers in housing developments

In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2023 9:31 am / 0 comments

Sime Darby Beyond Auto, the sole distributor of BYD cars in Malaysia, has announced a collaboration with property developer Scientex to promote the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across various housing developments.

To support this initiative, Scientex plans to set up EV charging stations at selected locations within its nationwide housing developments. Additionally, both companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to become marketing campaign partners for Scientex’s upcoming Mori Residences 2 condominium project in Rawang, Selangor.

The project is said to meet the GreenRE assessment criteria and will feature an environmentally responsible design as well as EV charging stations conveniently accessible to the residents. Awareness campaigns and attractive incentives will also be offered to make EVs and eco-friendly homes accessible to the public. At present, Sime Darby Beyond Auto sells the Atto 3 and Dolphin, with the latter being its most recent EV to be launched last month.

“This collaboration with Scientex is a testament to our shared commitment to environmental stewardship. We are excited to leverage our leading EV technology to contribute to Scientex’s vision of sustainable growth and a greener future,” commented Jeffrey Gan, managing director of Sime Darby Motors retail and distribution Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau.

“The collaboration with Sime Darby Beyond Auto marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of a more sustainable future. Together, we are determined to make affordable homes and sustainable mobility solutions accessible to all Malaysians, creating a positive difference in the lives of the community,” said Lim Peng Jin, CEO of Scientex.

