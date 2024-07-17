2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is a CKD EV in Indonesia, including batteries – up to 602 km range; from RM145k

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / July 17 2024 12:43 pm

At this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMI) launched the second-generation Kona Electric, which is locally assembled in the country. The CKD operation is extensive as it also covers the batteries used, which makes the Kona Electric the first Hyundai electric vehicle (EV) to use batteries (and cells) made in Indonesia.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor Group announced a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions for the local production of EV battery cells in Indonesia. The JV company is called PT Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power, which produces battery cells at a plant in Karawang before they are assembled into battery packs PT Hyundai Energy Indonesia that has the capacity to supply 50,000 units annually.

Both factories complement the PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant that currently makes the Ioniq 5, and now, the Kona Electric. This facility is poised to increase its EV production capacity to 70,000 units by this year, with total production capacity of 150,000 units per year after.

It should be noted that the battery cell plant in Indonesia is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia with an annual capacity of 10 GWh. This represents another signal of intent that the country wants to become an EV powerhouse in the region. HMI also pointed out during the reveal that the first-generation Kona Electric was the first EV in Indonesia.

Getting back to the Hyundai’s landmark EV for Indonesia, the latest Kona Electric retails from 499 million rupiah (about RM145k) for the base Style Standard Range variant. This is followed by the Prime Standard Range (515 million rupiah or RM149k), Prime Long Range (560 million rupiah or RM162k), Signature Standard Range (575 million rupiah or RM167k) and the range-topping Signature Long Range (575 million rupiah or RM171k).

In terms of specifications, all variants of the Kona Electric come with a front-mounted electric motor, which is rated at the same peak torque of 255 Nm. The difference comes in maximum power, which is 156 PS (154 hp or 114.6 kW) for the Standard Range variants, while the Long Range packs 217 PS (214 hp or 160 kW).

Similarly, the SR cars are equipped with a 48.9-kWh lithium-ion battery for a NEDC-rated range of 448 km. The LR variants get a higher-capacity, 66-kWh unit for up to 602 km with the Prime Long Range, or 549 km with the Signature Long Range.

As for standard equipment, the Kona Electric comes standard with a battery conditioning system, navigation point of interest function (showing EV charging stations), LED daytime running lights, six airbags, ABS, brake assist, hill start assist, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, remote start, Bluelink telematics, a dual-zone climate control.

Going by variant, the Style lacks any advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) unlike the Prime that comes with autonomous emergency braking (with junction assist), lane following and keeping assist, driver attention warning and active cruise control with stop and go.

The Signature gets additional systems such as blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance assist, parking collision-avoidance assist when reversing, a surround view monitor and rear cross traffic alert with avoidance assist. The top-spec option also gets further goodies like an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a wireless charging pad, a full-width glass sunroof, a smart tailgate, vehicle-to-load (V2L) function and 19-inch wheels (all other variants get 17 inchers).

