Volvo to update 2.5 million vehicles with Google built-in with EX90, EX30 interface – from as early as 2020!

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / September 5 2024 9:35 am

It’s a big day for new Volvo announcements, but existing owners are finding out they are able to join in the fun as well. That’s because Gothenburg has announced it is taking the massive step of updating millions of vehicles with built-in Google services starting next year. This will give them the latest interface from the EX90 and EX30, as well as the new, heavily facelifted XC90.

These vehicles, which run on the Android Automotive operating system, will gain a new home screen that places Google Maps front and centre and phone and media controls permanently down below. This means user won’t have to leave the navigation system to, say, skip songs.

Underneath all that is a contextual shortcut bar that changes depending on the situation, on top of showing your most recent apps. It also includes an icon for the drive modes, a setting currently buried in the menus on the Google system.

Volvo said that the existing vehicles eligible for the upgrade – a staggering 2.5 million in total – have been built as early as 2020. These include the C40, XC40, EX40, EC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90 that have been advertised with Google built-in.

The Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system was introduced on the electric XC40 Recharge, revealed in late 2019 before going on sale globally the following year. In Malaysia, the technology was first seen on the facelifted XC60 in late 2021 and was gradually rolled out to the rest of the lineup. This means a substantial amount of vehicles on the road here will be eligible for the upgrade. Excited?

