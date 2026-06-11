MG QS previewed in Malaysia – seven-seat premium SUV, 2.0 litre turbo, 208 PS and 360 Nm, AWD

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Anthony Lim / June 11 2026 7:45 pm

Besides the MG ZS, for which the order books have opened, SAIC Motor Malaysia has a few other vehicles on show at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, which opens to the public tomorrow and runs until June 21. One of these is the MG QS. The premium seven-seat SUV hasn’t been officially earmarked for our market, but is being used to gauge public interest.

Measuring in at 4,983 mm long, 1,967 mm wide and 1,778 mm tall, with a 2,915 mm-long wheelbase, the QS is certainly not diminutive, and is positioned very much as a family-oriented offering. The three full-size rows feature a sliding second row to aid load capacity or provide additional legroom. With both second and third rows folded, the rear offers up to 1,052 litres of cargo space.

In certain markets, the powertrain line-up includes a PHEV, but the mainstay performer is a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine offering 208 PS (205 hp) and 360 Nm, which is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Two drive configurations are available, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, the latter to be found on the KLIMS display example.

Kit includes dual 12.3-inch instrument display and infotainment screens, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone air-conditioning (with vents for second and third rows), a powered tailgate, with the top-spec Ultimate AWD variant also featuring premium leather upholstery, heated/ventilated front seats and a high-end 12-speaker Bose sound system. The variant also rides on 21-inch alloys, wrapped with 235/45 profile tyres.

The safety and driving assistance equipment list includes seven airbags and a full ADAS suite, with adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane change and lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and braking among the host of items in that bag.

GALLERY: MG QS Ultimate AWD at KLIMS 2026

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