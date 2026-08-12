Next-gen Mazda CX-3 to debut in 2027 – Thailand to serve as production base for ASEAN, Japan, other markets

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 12 August 2026 12:33 pm

The Mazda CX-3 is currently one of the oldest models in the carmaker’s line-up, with the B-segment SUV first making its debut way back in November 2014 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. While it is still being sold in our part of the world, the CX-3 has been discontinued in several major markets, including the United States, Japan as well as Europe.

If you’ve been hoping for Mazda to redesign the CX-3 for a new generation, good news. In its mid-year financial report, the company confirmed the second-generation CX-3 will be introduced in phases in ASEAN, Japan and other markets from 2027. The wait continues then, but at least there is a complete redesign to look forward to instead of another rolling update.

In the report, the company also stated that AutoAlliance Thailand (AAT), a joint venture established between Ford and Mazda, will be the strategic production base for the next-generation CX-3. Located in the Rayong province, AAT currently makes the CX-3 for local consumption as well as exports, with Malaysia being a former recipient – the SUV has since been dropped from the Malaysian line-up.

Mazda previously announced an investment of five billion baht (about RM618 million) in AAT as part of plans to make it a compact SUV hub with an annual capacity of 100,000 units, and the next CX-3 is now confirmed to be part of the production schedule.

As for our market, a market insight report posted by Maybank Investment Bank last year revealed Bermaz Auto is looking to launch a new B-segment SUV in financial year 2028 (FY2028) ending April 30, 2029. The unnamed model – presumably being the all-new CX-3 – is said to be locally assembled (CKD), which suggests we won’t be getting it from Thailand as with the outgoing model.

This could be part of Mazda’s Lean Asset strategy, which was mentioned in the mid-year financial report and emphasises collaboration with local partners to improve efficiency. A representation of this strategy is the start of CKD assembly of the CX-30 in Indonesia, which joins Malaysia and Thailand that have been doing so for some time.