Tesla Experience Centre opens at Mid Valley Megamall

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Harvinder Sidhu / 18 September 2026 8:08 pm

Tesla Malaysia has opened a new Experience Centre at Mid Valley Megamall, its seventh experience location in the country. The new outlet is located at G-001 and G(E)-011 on the ground floor, right beside the link bridge between Mid Valley Megamall and The Gardens Mall.

On display is Tesla’s complete Malaysian line-up – the Model 3 sedan, the Model Y SUV and the stretched, six-seat Model Y L that was launched here in April. Tesla says that in August 2026, the Model 3 was Malaysia’s best-selling electric sedan and best-selling imported-brand EV outright, while the Model Y was the best-selling imported-brand electric SUV.

“Tesla’s mission is to build a world of amazing abundance. We make electric vehicles more accessible by bringing Tesla technology closer to people’s lives and pairing them with charging that fits their lifestyles. Tesla will continue to invest in Malaysia to deliver a seamless ownership experience – through our direct business model, dedicated customer support, and an end-to-end journey across the region,” said Tesla senior director Isabel Fan.

Tesla already operates a Supercharging station in the mall, comprising of four V4 Superchargers at Floor B1, Zone B of The Gardens Mall, delivering up to 250 kW – enough for a Model 3 or Model Y to add up to around 311 km of range in as little as 15 minutes. Tesla also points out that the growing network supports cross-border travel from Singapore through Malaysia to Thailand, backed by cross-border warranty coverage, service access and connectivity.

The Mid Valley outlet joins Tesla’s existing locations – Tesla Centre Cyberjaya, Pavilion Damansara Heights and the Setia City Mall pop-up in the Klang Valley, Gurney Plaza in Penang, The Mall at Mid Valley Southkey in Johor and The Spring in Kuching, Sarawak.

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