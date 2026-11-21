In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 21 November 2026 10:26 am

Tesla Malaysia has introduced a Certified Pre-Owned programme, which lets you buy a used Tesla directly from the company. The cars are listed in the used section of the inventory page on Tesla’s Malaysian website.

Every Certified Pre-Owned Tesla goes through a 102-point inspection. It covers the car’s mechanical condition, its safety systems and functions, and the condition of the interior and exterior. Tesla says the cars are refurbished by Tesla-qualified technicians using Tesla-qualified parts.

Each car keeps whatever is left of its original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, plus an additional one year or 20,000 km, whichever comes first. A new Tesla in Malaysia comes with a four-year, 80,000 km vehicle warranty. Tesla Malaysia only started selling cars here in July 2023, so none of the cars it has sold has reached the four-year mark yet, although high mileage users could have possibly exhausted the km limit.

Basic Autopilot or Enhanced Autopilot is included, depending on the car. Enhanced Autopilot was a RM16,000 option on a new Tesla in June.

The cars still get Tesla’s over-the-air software updates, subject to the model, hardware and eligibility. Tesla owners who want to upgrade, change configuration or move to another Tesla can also ask Tesla about selling or trading in their current car.

Stock at time of publishing

When we checked on November 21, Tesla had eight Certified Pre-Owned cars listed, all in Cyberjaya. Seven of them are Model 3s:

2024 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, 26,305 km: RM146,810

2024 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, 21,120 km: RM148,365

2024 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, 16,139 km: RM151,761

2025 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, 14,166 km: RM154,325

2023 Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive, 16,973 km: RM158,300

2023 Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive, 10,716 km: RM162,816

2025 Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive, 7,935 km: RM186,945

The Premium Rear-Wheel Drive cars are listed with an estimated range of 513 km, which is what the Model 3 RWD was rated at when the Highland facelift launched here in October 2023. A new Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive costs RM171,000 and is rated at 520 km, so the cheapest used one is RM24,190 less.

The Long Range All-Wheel Drive is no longer sold new here, after Tesla dropped it in April. It was RM218,000 when the Highland launched. The three listed have an estimated range of 629 km.

The only Model Y is a 2024 Long Range All-Wheel Drive with 41,234 km, priced at RM169,070. It’s the pre-facelift model, with 20-inch wheels and an estimated range of 533 km. The Model Y Long Range AWD was RM246,000 when the Model Y went on sale here in July 2023.

Tesla stopped selling the Model Y Long Range AWD new in July. A new Model Y now starts at RM198,000 for the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, RM28,930 more than this used one.

Bought a new Tesla? You need to make sure it has an insurance cover note 7 days before delivery day. You can use our Tesla Insurance service to get it insured.