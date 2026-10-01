Tesla Malaysia EV charging network – 92 Superchargers, 78 Destination Chargers; six more sites by end-2026

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / 1 October 2026 5:16 pm

In addition to announcing an acceleration upgrade for the Model Y L, Tesla Malaysia also provided an update on its electric vehicle (EV) charging network. According to the company, there are currently 21 Supercharger stations operational nationwide with a total of 92 Superchargers available – these can be used by non-Tesla vehicles.

Meanwhile, the number of Destination Charging stations has increased to 18, with 78 Destination Chargers in total. These are AC chargers that differ from Superchargers which provide faster DC charging, and they are no longer free to use as per what we reported in July this year. One year ago, it was 15 Supercharging (68 Superchargers) and 16 Destination Charging (73 Destination Chargers) stations.

By the end of 2026, six additional charging sites will be operational in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan (Seremban) and Penang. The company added that it has enabled over 13,000 households in Malaysia to enjoy the convenience of charging at home and travel without hassles.

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