18 May 2020

With the progressive reopening of its sales and service outlets nationwide, Proton has taken several precautions to ensure the safety of its staff from the infection and spread of the Covid-19 virus. The automaker considers these measures to be critical as an especially large number of service customers are expected, following two months of inactivity.

To that end, all Proton service centres have implemented new steps as precautions which are to remain in place for as long as the virus is prevalent, the carmaker said. These include service slots by appointment only, and customers are to arrive 20 minutes ahead of their confirmed appointment slot; no walk-in customers will be received.

Social distancing tags will be placed at every registration counter, service advisor table, payment counter as well as at the customers’ waiting area, and all customers are required to have their temperatures checked before entering the premises, and will have to fill a health declaration form.

As is the norm now, hand sanitiser will be placed at registration counters, while safety posters have been put up in all service centres as a reminder of the required protocols. Every vehicle will be sanitised after its service, and before it is returned to its owner. To prevent crowding, Proton has also limited the number of service appointments it receives on each day.

“In order to control the number of staff and customers present in one place at the same time, we have to come up with a strategy on how to expedite every process, from registration to handing over a customer’s car. Every service advisor and technician has been well informed on the procedures and protocols they should follow to ensure the safety of everyone,” said Proton GM of aftersales Tan Kang Leng.