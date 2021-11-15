In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 15 November 2021 4:41 pm / 0 comments

A teaser a day means the launch is three days away. Perodua has announced that the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift will be officially launched on November 18, 9pm. The virtual launch will happen on the carmaker’s social media pages, including Facebook and Youtube.

It all started a week ago, when Perodua announced the opening of order books and released initial specs. Since then, the market leader had been revealing bits and pieces of the refreshed third-generation hatchback’s new features and selling points, via teaser images and videos.

Earlier today, we showed you the very red interior of the top AV variant – red seats, red AC vent surrounds, a red themed new instrument panel. P2 also released a close up shot of the meter panel, which sports a new, full-height multi-info display. The pic also confirmed Auto High Beam as a debuting feature. Or will it be the Audi Matrix LED-style Adaptive Driving Beam as found on the Ativa H and AV? We’ll see.

By now, we’ve had a pretty good look at the 2022 Myvi’s exterior changes. There’s an all new face replete with freshly cut LED headlamps and vertical strip LED daytime running lights at the edge of the bumpers. The AV’s gloss black lip now has a silver centre section, almost like a skid plate-like trim on SUVs.

Vertical vents on the rear bumper match the LED strips in front. We’ve already seen from spyshots that the tail lamps and 15-inch two-tone rims are unchanged. For a full view of the car, check out the spyshots, as well as Theo Chin’s “studio pics”.

No explicit mention of the expected change from 4AT to CVT yet, although the improved claimed fuel consumption – from 21.1 km/l (1.3L) to 22.2 km/l is a strong hint. The Dual VVT-i NR engines are modern units and are expected to continue unchanged. The confirmed new variants are the top 1.5 AV, 1.5 H, 1.5 X as well as two 1.3 G variants. All are automatic – P2 has discontinued the unpopular base 1.3L manual version.

In the Ativa, Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) includes the latest ASA 3.0 plus Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control and Blind Spot Monitor. The PDSA umbrella also includes Parking Assist (front/rear sensors, reverse camera, rear cross traffic alert) and Headlamp Assist (Auto High Beam or Adaptive High Beam, depending on variant). We’ll see which Myvi variant gets what in due time.

Six colours are available. There’s the 2020-onwards Electric Blue, Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red, Granite Grey and the new hero Cranberry Red colour. The latter is reserved for the AV, which cannot be had with Lava Red. Granite Grey is not available for the base 1.3 G.

The 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift will be priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800, on-the-road in Peninsular Malaysia without insurance. Prices include SST exemption, which has been extended to June 30, 2022. If you remove the discontinued 1.3 MT, the previous price range was from RM43,029 (1.3 G AT) to RM52,697 (AV), which means that there’s a slight price increase to go along with the new tech/features. Stay tuned.